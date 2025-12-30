2025 was a record-breaking for capital punishment in the State of Florida. The State conducted more executions than any other year in the State’s history.

The Death Penalty Information Center’s year-end report blamed Florida for this year’s national increase in executions, writing that Florida “alone account­ed for 19 exe­cu­tions, or 40% of the year’s total.” At the same time, DPI reported that “[t]his year’s Gallup poll found that sup­port for the death penal­ty is at a 50-year low of 52%. . . . A major­i­ty of peo­ple under age 55 now oppose the death penal­ty — 50% of 35- to 54-year-olds and 52% of 18- to 34-year-olds.”

Photos of Florida death row prisoners executed in the first half of 2025

Here’s a quick review of the year: