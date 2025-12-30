2025 in Review, Part I
Here's Part I of TFDP's review of capital punishment in the State of Florida for the first half of 2025.
2025 was a record-breaking for capital punishment in the State of Florida. The State conducted more executions than any other year in the State’s history.
The Death Penalty Information Center’s year-end report blamed Florida for this year’s national increase in executions, writing that Florida “alone accounted for 19 executions, or 40% of the year’s total.” At the same time, DPI reported that “[t]his year’s Gallup poll found that support for the death penalty is at a 50-year low of 52%. . . . A majority of people under age 55 now oppose the death penalty — 50% of 35- to 54-year-olds and 52% of 18- to 34-year-olds.”
Here’s a quick review of the year:
19 executions
2 state-run reform school survivors
Both Michael Bell and Victor Jones were survivors of state-run reform schools, where they were abused as children.
1 claim of insanity for execution
Jeffrey Hutchinson unsuccessfully claimed insanity for execution. Before him, the last person to make a claim of insanity for execution was Duane Owen in 2023.
2 volunteers
After his death warrant was signed, Norman Grim waived all postconviction claims. Before him, the last person to do so was James Barnes in 2023.
Later this year, Mark Geralds waived all postconviction claims before his execution in December.
6 people died on death row: Guillermo Arbelaez, Matthew Caylor, Brandy Jennings, Anthony Lamarca, Robert Peede, Leroy Pooler. Find more information here.
5 people sentenced to death: Joseph Ables, Ryan Cole, Derrick Clay, Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera & Donavan Faison
6 people sentenced to LWOP:1 Nicholas Canfield, Reginald Gibson, Anthawn Ragan, Beloni Petit-Free, Michael Schnitzerling, Ronny Tremel Walker
5 people resentenced to death: Robert Bailey, Guerry Hertz, Jerone Hunter, Eriese Tisdale & Troy Victorino
4 people resentenced to LWOP: Kim Jackson, Labrant Dennis, Jason Looney, Johnny Hoskins