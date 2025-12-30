2025 was a record-breaking year for capital punishment in the State of Florida. The State conducted more executions than any other year in the State’s history. This is Part II of TFDP’s Year in Review. See Part I here.

Month-by-Month

July

On July 1:

A new law adding an aggravating factor for crimes against heads of state went into effect. Read more here.

Gov. DeSantis signed the ninth death warrant of the year scheduling Edward Zakrzewski’s execution for July 31. Read more here.

On July 7, the Charlotte County trial court sentenced Ryan Cole to death. Read more here.

On July 10:

The Florida Supreme Court issued opinions affirming Michael Jones’ and Steven Wolf’s sentences of death on direct appeal.

A Bay County trial court resentenced Robert Bailey to death following the jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 11-1. Read more here.

On July 15, the State executed Michael Bell. Read more here.

On July 17, the Florida Supreme Court:

Affirmed the circuit court’s denial of Toney Deron Davis’s fourth successive postconviction motion;

Affirmed Timothy Fletcher’s death sentence after resentencing; and

Affirmed Donald Otis Williams’ death sentence after resentencing.

Also on July 17, Johnny Hoskins was resentenced to life after a deal with the State. Read more here.

On July 21, Robert Peede died after over 40 years on Florida’s death row. Read more here.

On July 18, Gov. DeSantis signed the tenth death warrant of the year scheduling Kayle Bates’ execution for August 19. Read more here.

On July 25, a Pinellas County jury recommended that Shelby Nealy be sentenced to death on three counts of first-degree murder by a vote of 11-1. Nealy’s sentencing is set for early 2026. Read more here.

On July 29, Gov. DeSantis signed the 11th death warrant of the year scheduling Curtis Windom’s execution for August 28. Read more here.

On July 31, the State executed Edward Zakrzewski, setting a new record for the highest number of executions in one year. Read more here.

August

On August 1, a Hamilton County trial court sentenced Derrick Clay to death. Read more here.

On August 11, Leon County prosecutors indicated their intent to seek the death penalty against Daniel and Chloe Spencer. Read more here.

On August 15, Gov. DeSantis signed the 12th death warrant of the year scheduling David Pittman’s execution for September 17. Read more here.

On August 19, the State executed Kayle Bates. Read more here.

On August 20, Matthew Caylor died after 15 years on Florida’s death row. Read more here.

On August 28, the State executed Curtis Windom. Read more here.

On August 29, Gov. DeSantis signed the 13th death warrant of the year scheduling Victor Jones’ execution for September 30. Read more here.

September

On September 12, Gov. DeSantis signed the 14th death warrant of the year scheduling Samuel Smithers’ execution for October 14. Read more here.

On September 17, the State executed David Pittman. Read more here.

On September 25, a St. Lucie County jury recommended death for Jose Antonio Soto-Escalara by a vote of 8-4. Read more here.

On September 26, Gov. DeSantis signed the 15th death warrant of the year scheduling Norman Grim’s execution for October 28. Read more here.

On September 30, the State executed Victor Jones. Read more here.

October

On October 1, two new laws related to capital punishment went into effect--one adding an aggravating factor and the other creating a new capital felony for human trafficking. Read more here.

On October 10:

A St. Lucie County trial court sentenced Jose Soto-Escalera to death. Read more here.

Gov. DeSantis signed the 16th death warrant of the year scheduling Bryan Jennings’ execution for November 13. Read more here.

On October 14, the State executed Samuel Smithers. Read more here.

On October 22, a Broward County jury reached a life verdict for Michael Schnitzerling. Read more here.

On October 28, the State executed Norman Grim. Read more here.

November

On November 3, Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter were resentenced to death. Read more here.

On November 7, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant for Mark Geralds’ execution. Read more here.

On November 11, Leroy Pooler died after almost 30 years on Florida’s death row. Read more here.

On November 13, the State executed Bryan Jennings. Read more here.

On November 17, Justice Charles T. Canady announced he’s leaving the Florida Supreme Court. Read more here.

On November 18, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant for Frank Walls’ execution. Read more here.

On November 20, the State executed Richard Randolph. Read more here.

December

In December, Tommy Ziegler’s evidentiary hearing on his DNA claims proceeded in Orange County. The Court’s decision is expected in March 2026. Read more here.

On December 4, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed denial of David Kelsey Sparre’s postconviction claims. Read more here.

On December 9:

The State executed Mark Geralds. Read more here.

A Seminole County trial court sentenced Donovan Faison to death. Read more here.

On December 15, a Broward County jury reached a life verdict for Jason Banegas. Read more here.

On December 16, a Hillsborough County jury reached a life verdict for McKinsie Lyons. Read more here.

On December 18, the State executed Frank Walls. Read more here.

On December 22, the Third District Court of Appeal affirmed the trial court’s ruling that Reginald Jackson is intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for the death penalty. Read more here.

2025 Executions

As TFDP previously reported, Florida conducted more executions this year than it has in any other calendar year in the State’s history. The chart below shows the number of executions throughout Gov. DeSantis’s term as Governor:

The chart below shows how deaths on death row compared to the number of executions each year for the past three years.

Death Row Population

Below is a chart of Florida’s death-row population as of year-end for the past three years.

2023: 285

2024: 278

2025: 251

