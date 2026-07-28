Today, the State of Florida intends to execute two people—James Duckett at noon and Dominick Occhicone at 6:00 p.m. If completed, it will be the State’s first double execution day in modern history. Occhicone will also be the oldest prisoner executed in the State’s modern history. Here’s the status as of 8:00 this morning.

Both Duckett and Occhicone

Overnight, Duckett and Occhicone filed a new petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit’s decision in his and Occhicone’s claim regarding their double execution.

The question presented is:

The petition is fully briefed as of early this morning.

You can view the filings on the Court’s docket here.

James Duckett

James Duckett’s execution is scheduled for today at noon.

Petition for Cert (Supreme Court of Florida)

Duckett’s first-filed petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision remains pending and is not yet fully briefed. You can view the filings on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case

Dominick Occhicone

Dominick Occhicone’s execution is scheduled for today at 6:00 p.m.

Petition for Cert (Supreme Court of Florida)

Occhicone’s first-filed petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision remains pending and is fully briefed. You can view the filings on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Occhicone’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.