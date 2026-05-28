At a press conference last week, AG Uthmeier was asked about a death penalty case, saying:

I think we’re on a clip where the death penalty is being carried out about every other week right now. I think Gov. DeSantis has taken his role here . . . to find the resolution under the justice system that the jury has decided . . . at a faster clip than any other governor in history. . . . I’m all for getting them on the list.

He also commented on warrant litigation:

We used to have a lot of litigation on execution nights, where sometimes we’d be up until midnight . . . waiting for courts to decide. We don’t see that as much anymore. I think people realize that the State is carrying out its obligation. We all take an oath to enforce the law. The people that are being executed have committed some of the most heinous crimes, . . . unspeakable things, many things to women and children. You don’t see the same type of frivolous litigation that you used to, which I appreciate. But look if a jury has said he deserves the ultimate form of punishment, if he’s competent, if he’s not objecting, then that should be carried out. I do know that there is a waiting list and other people that are scheduled, and it might just be a matter of timing and resources.

It is unclear whether he was referencing the people currently on death row, or a longer list of people the Governor intends to set for execution.

You can view the press conference at the link below. The relevant discussion starts around 22:30.