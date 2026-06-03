Last night, the State of Florida executed Andrew Lukehart—the State’s 8th execution so far this year.

Denial of Final Claims

After the Florida Supreme Court denied his claims, Lukehart filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court. The petition presented three questions:

Yesterday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Lukehart’s claims. There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard press briefing:

At the 3:30 press briefing, DOC reported that Lukehart woke up at 5:15, declined a last meal, and did not have any visitors. He did meet with a spiritual advisor. (Information provided by John Koch.)

According to the Associated Press, Lukehart gave a final statement:

When a warden asked Lukehart if he had a final statement, he raised his head to look at a group in the front row of the viewing area and said, “I’m sorry.” Lukehart then recited the Bible verse Luke 23:34, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do,” which Scripture says Jesus Christ uttered during his crucifixion.

DOC reports that Lukehart’s time of death was 6:19 p.m.

News Articles

TFDP Prior Coverage of Lukehart’s Warrant

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.