Andrew Lukehart Executed 6/2/2026
Last night, the State of Florida executed Andrew Lukehart—the State’s 8th execution so far this year.
Last night, the State of Florida executed Andrew Lukehart—the State’s 8th execution so far this year.
Denial of Final Claims
After the Florida Supreme Court denied his claims, Lukehart filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court. The petition presented three questions:
Yesterday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Lukehart’s claims. There were no dissents.
Information About the Execution
The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard press briefing:
At the 3:30 press briefing, DOC reported that Lukehart woke up at 5:15, declined a last meal, and did not have any visitors. He did meet with a spiritual advisor. (Information provided by John Koch.)
According to the Associated Press, Lukehart gave a final statement:
When a warden asked Lukehart if he had a final statement, he raised his head to look at a group in the front row of the viewing area and said, “I’m sorry.”
Lukehart then recited the Bible verse Luke 23:34, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do,” which Scripture says Jesus Christ uttered during his crucifixion.
DOC reports that Lukehart’s time of death was 6:19 p.m.
News Articles
TFDP Prior Coverage of Lukehart’s Warrant
2026 Executions
Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.
My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.