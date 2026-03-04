Last night, the State of Florida executed Billy Kearse—the third execution in the State so far this year.

Denial of Final Claims

As of yesterday morning, Kearse had a petition for writ of certiorari pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. (Read more on Kearse’s petition here.) Yesterday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the petition. There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

At the 3:30 briefing, DOC reported that Kearse woke up at 6:30 a.m. He declined a last meal, had one visitor, and met with a spiritual advisor.

According to the Sun Sentinel, “[m]ore than a dozen family members and police officers gathered to observe the execution.” Kearse asked for forgiveness in his final words:

“To his family, I sincerely apologize for what I’ve done,” Kearse said. “There is no way I can ever repay that.”

DOC reported the time of death was 6:24—the longest execution in years. The Sun Sentinel reported that “Kearse twitched briefly after the lethal drugs began entering his system but stopped moving several minutes later. It was another quarter of an hour before a medic entered the room and pronounced Kearse dead.”

Photo provided by John Koch

After the execution, Mirtha Buskin, the widow of Sgt. Parrish, spoke about witnessing the execution. She said she found peace in knowing Kearse apologized prior to the execution, which she did not expect and allows her to forgive Kearse. (Information provided by John Koch)

FADP Statement

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement following the execution that stated in part:

By [the] age [of 8], [Kearse] had already experienced profound harm — the kind of harm that alters the trajectory of a developing brain and shapes a child’s ability to regulate emotion, assess risk, and foresee consequences. The warning signs and opportunities for intervention were there, but the support was not. Just ten years later, Billy, a young Black teen driving to pick up a pizza, was pulled over for a traffic stop. His car was smoking, and he went the wrong way down a one-way street. What happened in the next few moments between him and Sgt. Parrish, who records indisputably show had accumulated more than a dozen complaints for misconduct in his short three-year career, has been the subject of much debate. What is clear is that, after an argument and a struggle, Billy reacted in a devastating and irrevocable way. Immediately after the killing, the scared teen expressed deep regret and remorse for his impulsive actions. He has carried the weight of the harm he caused for nearly four decades.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.