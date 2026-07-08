This afternoon, in a special release of opinions, the Florida Supreme Court issued its decision in James Duckett’s two pending cases. (The last update from TFDP on Duckett’s case is here.) The Court had previously stayed Duckett’s execution pending additional DNA testing and analysis.

In today’s decision, the Court affirmed the circuit court’s order summarily denying Duckett’s fifth successive postconviction motion, denied his habeas petition, and lifted its previously entered stay of execution.

In the decision, the Court reported that the additional analysis completed by Duckett’s bioinformaticist did not produce a result. The expert concluded that “the dataset did not contain sufficient information to support a reliable contributor conclusion.” Duckett requested an evidentiary hearing, which the circuit court denied.

Postconviction Claims

The Court first addressed Duckett’s appeal of the circuit court’s summary denial of his successive motion for postconviction relief filed after the Governor signed his death warrant.

First, Duckett argued “that the warrant proceedings have denied him due process of law.” The Court determined “[t]his claim fails” and noted that, due to the stay, Duckett had “far longer than other warrant periods that [the Court has] found constitutionally acceptable.” as to Duckett’s argument related to the DNA testing procedures, the Court determined the claim was “rendered moot by later developments.”

Second, Duckett argued his execution is unconstitutional because he is actually innocence. The Court found no merit to this claim in part because the inconclusive DNA evidence would not “probably lead to an acquittal on retrial” and because Florida does not allow a free-standing innocence claim on postconviction.

Habeas Petition

Next, the Court considered Duckett’s habeas petition, in which “he again brings a claim of actual innocence and further argues that th[e] Court’s piecemeal adjudication of the claims raised throughout his various postconviction proceedings denied him due process.” The Court found these claims duplicative and meritless for the same reasons.

Having denied relief, the Court lifted the stay of execution.

Justice Labarga concurred in result without an opinion.

The full decision can be downloaded from the Court’s docket here.

In a separate Order, the Court denied Duckett’s motion for supplemental briefing and the State’s motions to vacate the stay of execution as moot.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case