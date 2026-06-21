The State Attorney’s Office (SAO) for the 18th Circuit announced last week that Joshua Manns accepted a plea deal.

Manns was charged with first-degree murder of three-year-old Jameson Nance. The State sought the death penalty, and “[j]ury selection was underway in Viera for his trial for first-degree murder and the other charges” when Manns accepted the deal. As part of the agreement, “Manns pled no-contest June 17 and was found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily harm, and child abuse.”

”Under the plea agreement, Mann’s sentences of 30 years each for aggravated child abuse and child neglect and 26 years for child abuse will run concurrently with the 60-year sentence for second-degree murder.”

Mann is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning.

The child’s mother is also facing a first-degree murder charge for the boy’s death. The State also seeks the death penalty against her. In September, the trial court declared a mistrial in Doston’s case before oral arguments based on prosecutors withholding key evidence and testimony. (Read more here.)

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