In August, a Broward County jury convicted Michael Robert Schnitzerling of first-degree murder for killing Bruce Salituri in 2019.

The State sought the death penalty.

Before trial, in June 2025, Schnitzerling challenged Florida’s current capital sentencing scheme as unconstitutional, filing various motions, which were denied.

After the conviction in August, the case proceeded to a penalty phase. On Wednesday, October 22, the jury determined that Schnitzerling should not be sentenced to death and, instead, should be sentenced to life in prison without parole (LWOP).

Before reaching its final recommendation, the jury unanimously determined that the State proved two of the three aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt.

The jury’s actual vote is not clear from the verdict form.

Under Florida’s current capital sentencing scheme, the judge was required to sentence Schnitzerling to LWOP.

