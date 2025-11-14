Tonight, the State of Florida executed Bryan Jennings for murdering six-year-old Rebecca Kunash in 1979. It was the 16th execution in the State this year—another all-time record for the State.

Photo of Bryan Jennings from the Florida Department of Corrections

Denial of Final Claims

After the Florida Supreme Court’s denial of his claims, Jennings filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court and an application for stay. Jennings’ petition presented the following questions:

Late this afternoon, the Court denied Jennings’ petition and application. There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

Childhood photo of Bryan Jennings, accessed from FADP

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard media briefings—before and after the execution.

At the 3:30 p.m. briefing, DOC reported that Jennings woke up at 4:00 a.m. and had a final meal of a cheeseburger, fries, and soda. He had one visitor and no spiritual advisor.

Information from the briefing provided by John Koch

According to news reports, Jennings was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. He did not give a final statement.

No members of the victim’s family spoke to the media after the execution.

FADP Statement

Immediately after the execution, Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement that said in part:

Rebecca Kunash’s murder was undoubtedly a devastating act. But nothing about Bryan’s execution tonight honors her memory or protects the people of this state. Instead, his execution exposes the truth of a reactive administration that selects who lives and dies based on political opportunity.

2025 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2025 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

NOTE: Jennings is listed in gray for Bay County because his case originated in Brevard County, but he was ultimately tried and sentenced in Bay County.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.