Tonight, the State of Florida executed Chadwick Willacy. It was the fifth execution in Florida this year.

Denial of Final Claims

As of this morning, Willacy had a petition for writ of certiorari and application for stay pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. This afternoon around 1:30, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Willacy’s final claims. There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

At the 3:30 briefing, DOC reported that Willacy woke up at 5:00 a.m. and had visits from family. His last meal was chicken, tater tots, rice, beans, ice cream, pie, and milk. Information from the 3:30 briefing provided by John Koch.

According to the Associated Press, Willacy gave a final statement before the execution began:

He apologized to his family and friends and urged his ”brothers on the row” to stay strong. He maintained his innocence, saying he would never kill his friend. “To the victim’s family, I hope this brings you peace. If it does, that’s good, ” Willacy said. “But this is not right.”

DOC reported the time of death as 6:15 p.m. EST.

According to USA Today, the victim’s “only son witnessed Willacy's death” and said “that he was ready for the legal odyssey to be over”:

"I want to make sure that I see the warden say he’s deceased," John Sather, 68, said in a tearful interview. "I want to make sure Mom gets justice for somebody coming in and stealing her life in a couple of heartbeats."

News Articles

FADP Statement

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement following the execution that stated in part:

Khalil’s state-sanctioned murder is also inseparable from a deeper and more disturbing truth: This execution is the latest in a steady stream of Florida’s attempts to silence the truth about the safety and efficacy of its execution protocol. On March 6 of this year, Khalil requested public records about Florida’s lethal injection protocol, questioning how it has been administered during this unprecedented killing spree. He knew he was at risk of getting an execution date. He knew about the troubling irregularities with the previous killings, including Billy Kearse, whose March 3 execution took twice as long as usual. He listened as the State claimed there was “no science” for how long it takes to kill. He had watched neighbor after neighbor make the same post-warrant public records requests, only to be told they asked too late, mocked by the State as making desperate last ditch efforts to stop their executions. He watched as his neighbors were stifled by the courts for failing to sufficiently prove that their executions would be torturous, while the same courts denied them access to the very records that would support their claims. Instead of responding to his public records request and allowing the matter to be resolved through the appropriate legal process, just a week later, the Governor answered with a death warrant, deciding Khalil would be next to die.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Willacy’s Warrant

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.