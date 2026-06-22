Dwight Eaglin was originally convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for killing correctional officer Darla K. Lathrem and inmate Charles Fuston in 2003 while serving a life sentence on other crimes. The jury voted 8-4 to recommend death on both counts.

After Hurst, Eaglin received a new penalty phase. On May 31, 2018, the State filed an Amended Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty, listing five aggravating factors for Lathrem’s death, and four for Fuston’s death. On June 5, 2024, the State again amended its Notice, removing on aggravating factor for Fuston’s death. The noticed aggravating factors on Count I were:

The noticed aggravating factors on Count II were:

Eaglin’s new penalty phase trial began on January 5, 2026. On January 21, the jury determined the State proved each aggravating factor beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury then recommended death on Count I by a vote of 11-1 and unanimously on Count II. The State Attorney’s Office announced the recommendations on January 22 here.

On Friday, June 19, the trial court resentenced Eaglin to death on both counts. As to Count I, the trial court applied the following weights to the aggravating factors:

Eaglin was previously convicted of a felony and under sentence of imprisonment (great weight);

Eaglin was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person (great weight);

The capital felony was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or effecting an escape from custody (great weight);

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premediated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification (great weight); and

The victim of the capital felony was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of her official duties (great weight).

As to Count I, the trial court applied the following weights to the aggravating factors:

Eaglin was previously convicted of a felony and under sentence of imprisonment (great weight);

Eagling was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person (great weight); and

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premediated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification (great weight).

The Court found that “no statutory mitigating circumstances” were proven but did find and consider the following nonstatutory mitigation:

After weighing the aggravation and mitigation, the Court resentenced Eaglin to death on both counts:

The full Resentencing Order can be accessed here.

The State Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing on Friday:

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