Dennis Sochor Executed 7/14/2026
Tonight, the State of Florida executed Dennis Sochor for murdering Patricia Gifford. Sochor is the oldest person executed in modern Florida history.
Tonight, the State of Florida executed Dennis Sochor for murdering Patricia Gifford. Sochor is the oldest person executed in modern Florida history. (Dominick Occhicone, who is scheduled for execution in two weeks, is older than Sochor.) It was the State’s 10th execution so far this year.
Denial of Final Claims
On Saturday, July 11, just days before his scheduled execution, Sochor, through his attorneys, filed a petition for writ of certiorari and application for stay of execution at the U.S. Supreme Court. The State responded on Monday, July 13. That same day, Sochor filed a reply.
As of 11:00 this morning, Sochor’s petition for writ of certiorari was still pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. This afternoon, the Court denied the petition. There were no dissents.
Information About the Execution
The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:
NBC reported Sochor’s last words as follows:
He apologized several times to the Gifford family, saying he was “deeply sorry” for his actions and thanked his own loved ones for their support over the years. Then, he finished by commending his spirit to Jesus Christ.
DOC reported Sochor’s time of death as 6:16 p.m.
Victim’s Family
The victim’s sister, Marilyn Gifford, spoke at the press conference after the execution, thanking Gov. DeSantis and other officials for bringing the case to “resolution.” She called the execution “appropriate” and a “win for all the women he hurt” and reminisced on her sister’s fun spirit.1 She also pled to the public for any information about the location of her sister’s body, which was never located.
Photo and audio provided by John Koch.
TFDP Prior Coverage of Sochor’s Warrant
2026 Executions
Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.
My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.
Ms. Gifford addressed those who don’t believe in the death penalty, commenting that the alternative at the time Sochor was sentenced was not a life sentence. Her comments were not exactly correct. The alternative was a sentence of life in prison with an opportunity for parole after 25 years. Parole was not guaranteed after 25 years.