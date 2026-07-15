Tonight, the State of Florida executed Dennis Sochor for murdering Patricia Gifford. Sochor is the oldest person executed in modern Florida history. (Dominick Occhicone, who is scheduled for execution in two weeks, is older than Sochor.) It was the State’s 10th execution so far this year.

Photo of Dennis Sochor from Florida Department of Corrections

Denial of Final Claims

On Saturday, July 11, just days before his scheduled execution, Sochor, through his attorneys, filed a petition for writ of certiorari and application for stay of execution at the U.S. Supreme Court. The State responded on Monday, July 13. That same day, Sochor filed a reply.

As of 11:00 this morning, Sochor’s petition for writ of certiorari was still pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. This afternoon, the Court denied the petition. There were no dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

NBC reported Sochor’s last words as follows:

He apologized several times to the Gifford family, saying he was “deeply sorry” for his actions and thanked his own loved ones for their support over the years. Then, he finished by commending his spirit to Jesus Christ.

DOC reported Sochor’s time of death as 6:16 p.m.

Victim’s Family

The victim’s sister, Marilyn Gifford, spoke at the press conference after the execution, thanking Gov. DeSantis and other officials for bringing the case to “resolution.” She called the execution “appropriate” and a “win for all the women he hurt” and reminisced on her sister’s fun spirit. She also pled to the public for any information about the location of her sister’s body, which was never located.

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Photo and audio provided by John Koch.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Sochor’s Warrant

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.