Yesterday, Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary Ricky Dixon submitted his resignation letter to the Governor.

The resignation letter, accessed from Florida Politico, says that Dixon will retire effective June 30, 2026. His letter states that under the Governor’s leadership “and because of the professionalism, dedication, and resilience of our staff, we have reestablished Florida as a national leader in corrections.” In the list of achievements, the letter does not reference the death penalty or unprecedented number of executions the State has completed in the past 17 months.

The letter concludes:

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the men and women of the [DOC] and to do so under your leadership. I am convinced our correctional professionals are among the best in the nation!

This was first reported by Florida Playbook (Politico).