Last night, the State of Florida executed Dominick Occhicone. Occhicone was just a month shy of his 81st birthday. At age 80, Occhicone is the oldest person executed in the State of Florida in modern history. USA Today reported “Occhicone [was] the second-oldest inmate ever executed in the United States and the oldest inmate ever executed in Florida, which is putting more elderly prisoners to death than any other state in the nation.”

It is also the first time in modern history that the State has executed two people in one day. It was the 12th execution in the State so far this year.

Denial of Final Claims

As of noon yesterday, Occhicone had two petitions for writ of certiorari pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. Around 12:15 p.m., the Court denied the first petition—with James Duckett. Around 1:00 p.m., the Court denied the second petition. There were no noted dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

At the 3:30 briefing, DOC reported that Occhicone woke up at 4:45 today and did not have any visitors but did meet with a spiritual advisor. His last meal was eggplant parmesan, salad, garlic bread, and soda.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported there “were 16 witnesses, five media members, and six corrections department officials and communications staff.” Further, the Democrat reported that “[a] man holding a rosary sat to Occhicone’s right, periodically adjusting the rosary from palm to palm and cupping it in his hands.”

The Democrat reported that Occhicone’s final words were:

“I’m sorry for the hurt I’ve caused my family.”

And to the victims’ family, he said:

“I know it don’t mean much, but I’m sorry. I never meant to do what I did.”

DOC reported the time of death as 6:13 p.m.

At the briefing following the execution, DOC Communications Director Jordan Kirckland read a statement from the victims’ children that said in part:

Today marks the end of a long and painful journey for our family. The person responsible for this forty-year journey has finally faced the ultimate consequence under the law for his crime. We will continue to honor our parents by living with kindness and love for each other. We love you Mom and Dad and we will always honor you with love in our hearts.

When asked how the DOC staff was handling yesterday’s double execution, Kirkland said:

As you and many of your colleagues have been to these before . . ., you can attest that we carry these out in a humane and dignified matter. And that will continue.

Information from the DOC media briefings provided by John Koch.

News Articles

TFDP Prior Coverage of Occhicone’s Warrant

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.