This morning, ahead of Veterans Day tomorrow, the Death Penalty Information Center (DPI) published a report on veterans on death row around the country. The full report can be found here.

The report finds that Florida, again, is an outlier.

DPI’s Findings

Broadly, the report finds that “[v]eterans are overrepresented on death rows across the US” and “[a]t least 226 military veterans have been executed—14% of all people executed in the modern era (1972-present).” Further, this year “is among the deadliest years for veterans on death row.”

DPI’s Findings Related to Florida

In the report, DPI finds that “Florida is an outlier” when it comes to “sentencing veterans to death and executing veterans." Florida has sentenced “at least 117 veterans to death—more than any other state—accounting for nearly 15% of the total. In the past five years, no state has sentenced more than one veteran to death, except Florida, which has sentenced five.”

Florida also stands out for executing veterans. “Florida has executed five veterans in 2025, drawing sharp criticism from veteran advocacy groups, and has scheduled the execution of two more veterans shortly after Veterans Day.” The report finds that “Florida has executed 24 veterans — one-fifth of the state’s total executions, and second only to Texas.” This year, “Florida [has] conducted over two-thirds of the executions and scheduled executions of veterans in 2025.” “[F]ive of the seven veterans executed [so far this year] were put to death by the State of Florida: Edward James, Jeffrey Hutchinson, Edward Zakrzewski, Kayle Bates, and Norman Grim.” In addition, Florida plans to execute Bryan Jennings and Richard Randolph this month, both of whom are veterans.

Jeffrey Hutchinson’s case exemplified a widespread issue. “[D]ata confirm a tragic ‘battlefield-to-prison’ pipeline for a substantial minority [of veterans].” Hutchinson “was one of many who suffered from the physical and psychological hazards of military service, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and neurotoxin exposure. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, these conditions are “significantly associated with a greater likelihood of criminal justice system involvement among veterans.” For more on Jeffrey Hutchinson’s case, see the list of this year’s executions from TFDP here.

In addition, “[t]hree veterans have . . . been exonerated from Florida’s death row.” DPI reports that “Florida is tied with Pennsylvania for the greatest number of veterans exonerated from death row.” The list and information about those cases are available from TFDP here.

For more information on each of the cases of the veterans on Florida’s death row (executed, resentenced, currently on Florida’s death row, and awaiting sentencing), see the TFDP series Veterans on Florida’s Death Row, which is available here.