James Duckett’s execution is scheduled for March 31. On Friday, the Lake County circuit court granted Duckett’s request for DNA testing.

On Monday, March 2, the circuit court held a case management conference and then later entered a Scheduling Order that outlines the following schedule:

March 3 at 1:00 p.m.: DOC to provide updated records to Duckett’s counsel

March 3 at 4:00 p.m.: Duckett to file additional public records requests (PRRs)

March 4 at noon: Objections to PRRs due

March 5 at 11:00 a.m.: Ruling on PRRs

March 8 at 1:00 p.m.: Duckett’s postconviction motion due

March 10 at 10:00 a.m.: State’s response due

March 10 at noon: Huff hearing

March 11 at 3:00 p.m. Ruling on evidentiary hearing

March 11 at 5:00 p.m.: All other motions due

March 12 at 10:00 a.m.: Evidentiary hearing (if granted)

March 13 at 11:00 a.m.: Final ruling

The docket reflects that, at the hearing on Duckett’s PRRs, the court denied Duckett’s request for Dr. Buffington to testify. The circuit court denied most of Duckett’s PRRs, except granting limited demands for records from the State Attorney and Attorney General.

On Friday, Duckett filed a motion for DNA testing, requesting testing of an “extract from the underpants cutting” and arguing that “state-of-the-art method of DNA testing was not available when the FDLE preciously attempted” to test this sample and that this test “is capable of proving that Mr. Duckett is actually innocent of first-degree murder and/or will serve to mitigate his sentence, and may also lead to the apprehension of the true perpetrator through comparative analysis.” The full motion can be downloaded here.

Duckett also filed a motion for stay of execution, arguing:

Mr. Duckett is entitled to due process and meaningful postconviction proceedings. He seeks a stay in order to seek DNA testing which will conclusively establish his innocence. This Court should grant a 30-day stay of execution so that DNA testing and a full and fair evidentiary hearing may be conducted. See Ford, 477 U.S. at 424 (Powell, J., concurring in part and in the judgment) (“[F]undamental fairness is the hallmark of the procedural protections afforded by the Due Process Clause.”).

On Friday afternoon, the circuit court granted Duckett’s motion for DNA testing, writing in pertinent part:

While the defense wanted its own expert to conduct the testing, the parties ultimately agreed to have FDLE determine what tests are appropriate. If FDLE conducts the testing, then the defense’s expert can observe.

Accordingly, the court granted Duckett’s motion:

The court denied Duckett’s motion for stay without prejudice, finding that it was possible that the DNA testing could be completed in time for Duckett to meet the filing deadline for his postconviction motion.

Duckett’s motion was due today at 1:00 under the court’s original Scheduling Order. The docket does not reflect any further filings thus far, but they are likely just not posted due to the weekend.

