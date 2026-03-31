James Duckett’s execution was scheduled for tomorrow, March 31. The Florida Supreme Court previously stayed the execution to allow time for DNA testing that was granted by the circuit court. AS TFDP previously covered, the State reported that the results were inconclusive. But Duckett argues that his expert can conduct further analysis of the samples. After the report on the DNA, the State moved to lift the stay of execution and proceed as scheduled.

Today, the Florida Supreme Court denied the State’s motion, issuing the following Order:

Therefore, the stay of Duckett’s execution is in place until at least April 2—at which point the circuit court must provide a status report to the Court “on all pending issues.” In the meantime, litigation will proceed in the circuit court on the DNA.

Again, Justice Tanenbaum dissented, writing in part that the majority is “injecting further delay at the behest of” Duckett:

The rule 3.853 motion—in essence, a discovery motion filed as a matter of statutory right—was granted, and the DNA testing has been completed. Neither the defendant nor the State separately has challenged the ruling on the motion. There being no exonerating evidence produced because of that testing, there is nothing further for the trial court to do at this point. Indeed, as has been the case for decades, there is no exonerating evidence at all to justify any further delay in the defendant’s execution, which has been a long time coming. This court should simply proceed to dispose of the defendant’s appeal.1 The stay need only be continued for so long as necessary for this court to finalize and issue that appellate disposition. Instead, the court is unnecessarily (and without authority) injecting further delay at the behest of the defendant. This court in its last order cited section 922.06(1), Florida Statutes, for its authority to issue the current stay. That provision authorizes a stay “incident to an appeal.” It was unclear last week what appeal the stay was incident to, given that we have a final order for review, and the DNA-testing results would have been outside the record on appeal anyway. Now that the results are in, we nevertheless know that even our habeas jurisdiction is not implicated. Any continued proceedings in the trial court—though I do not see what else there is to do—could have no bearing on our appellate jurisdiction in this case. I agree that we should deny the motion to relinquish jurisdiction, but we should grant the motion to lift the stay, effective on a date that reasonably allows us to dispose of the appeal in case number 26-449. Justice for the victim and her family has been delayed far too long. The defendant’s time is up, and we should not stand in the way any further than is necessary to complete our appellate work.

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TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.