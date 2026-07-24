James Duckett is scheduled for execution on July 28. On Wednesday, he filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida regarding the denial of DNA testing. Yesterday, he filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida regarding lethal injection. Also yesterday, he (along with Occhicone, who is set for execution the same day) filed a third federal lawsuit regarding two executions on the same day. Today, the Florida Supreme Court denied his pending claims.

Federal Court: DNA

In the Complaint, Duckett argues he’s been unconstitutionally denied access for Florida’s statutory procedures for postconviction DNA testing and analysis.

The full Complaint can be downloaded (available from TFDP) here.

Duckett also filed an emergency motion for stay of execution.

Federal Court: Lethal Injection

Yesterday, Duckett filed a second federal lawsuit arguing that Florida’s lethal injection protocol, as applied to him, violates his constitutional rights:

The full Complaint can be downloaded (available from TFDP) here.

Duckett also filed an emergency motion for stay of execution.

Federal Court: Double Executions

Also yesterday, Duckett and Occhicone (also set for execution on July 28)—Florida’s first double execution in modern history, if completed—filed a lawsuit arguing that their double executions set for the same day are unconstitutional.

The full Complaint can be downloaded (available from TFDP) here.

Duckett and Occhicone also filed an emergency motion for stay of execution.

Florida Supreme Court

Today, the Florida Supreme Court issued an Order affirming the circuit court’s denial of Duckett’s sixth successive postconviction motion and his second post-warrant motion for DNA testing.

On Duckett’s successive postconviction claims, the Court agreed with the circuit court that Duckett did not show bad faith:

Duckett has failed to show bad faith. First of all, the State agreed to test the sample using a newer DNA technology that only a private laboratory could perform. Moreover, given that the sample was small and deteriorated, the parties knew the sample would be consumed in the process and that an inconclusive result was possible—perhaps probable. The total consumption of the sample without conclusive results was an unfortunate byproduct of the testing that Duckett himself requested.

Justice Labarga concurred with an opinion, writing that he “strongly disagree[d] with the dissent’s characterization of Duckett’s postconviction motion as frivolous and, even more so, with the suggestion that Duckett’s counsel should be ordered to show cause why sanctions should not be levied against them.” He wrote:

In these most serious of cases, where death warrants have been signed and execution dates are imminent, counsel on both sides have a solemn obligation to the process. They are guided by their professional and ethical responsibilities, with the understanding that even those condemned to death and facing execution are entitled to access to our courts.

Justice Tanenbaum concurred in part and dissented in part with an opinion that read similar to Justice Thomas’s recent opinion slamming death row prisoner litigation, writing:

The defendant does not have the same rights to due process regarding post-conviction DNA testing under section 925.11, Florida Statutes, certainly not after all that has transpired in this case. After all, what would be the relief if the defendant had demonstrated that the State destroyed samples in bad faith—decades after he was put on death row? Vacate his murder conviction and let him walk? Commute his sentence? Even presuming its application here for the sake of argument is a perilous analytical road to go down. The defendant’s latest, and presumably last, post-conviction motion under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851 was both time-barred and frivolous, undoubtedly filed only for the purpose of unreasonably delaying his execution further. We should affirm the summary denial in case number SC2026-1083 on that basis alone but also order his counsel to show cause why there should not be sanctions imposed.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.