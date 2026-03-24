James Duckett’s execution is scheduled for a week from tomorrow despite pending DNA testing and his actual innocence claims. (See more on that here.)

On March 16, the circuit court filed a status report to the Florida Supreme Court (FSC) indicating that the DNA testing results were not expected until March 27 and that it would rule on Duckett’s pending postconviction claims without the DNA results.

On the evening of March 17, the circuit court ruled on Duckett’s pending postconviction claims.

First, on Duckett’s actual innocence claim, the court held that “there is currently no factual basis for th[e] claim” because the DNA testing has not been returned and Duckett admitted “at the Huff hearing that in the absence of obtaining the DNA results,” he cannot meet his burden on this claim.

On Duckett’s second claim related to expedited postconviction proceedings, the court held that Duckett’s “decision not to test the” genetic material that “has been known since at least 2003 . . . can only be characterized as explicitly a tactical choice by counsel and Defendant.”

Therefore, the court denied Duckett’s motion and request for stay.

On March 18, the FSC issued a new briefing schedule. Also that day, Duckett (1) appealed the circuit court’s ruling, (2) filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, and (3) filed a motion to stay proceedings and his execution. The filings in Duckett’s appeal of the circuit court’s ruling can be found here.

In his petition, Duckett raises the following claim:

The filings in this case can be found here.

On Friday, March 20, (1) the State responded to Duckett’s motion to stay, (2) Duckett filed his initial brief in his appeal of the circuit court’s order, and (3) Duckett filed a motion for extension of time for his Reply Briefs. On Saturday, the Court granted Duckett’s request for more time, giving Duckett until this afternoon to file his Reply Brief.

Duckett’s Reply Briefs were filed this afternoon. Usually, the filing of a Reply Brief indicates the matter is fully briefed. This case is unusual, though, because Duckett has DNA testing that remains pending, which has been granted by the circuit court.

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TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.