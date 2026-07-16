James Duckett’s execution has been rescheduled for July 28—less than two weeks from today. There’s been a lot of movement in the past few days. Here’s the latest.

As TFDP previously covered, Duckett filed a successive motion for postconviction relief on July 9 just days before the Governor rescheduled his execution. Also on July 9, Duckett filed another motion for postconviction DNA testing, requesting testing of 12 items of evidence.

Just before Gov. DeSantis rescheduled Duckett’s execution, the circuit court set a case management conference (CMC) for July 15 at 3:00. However, at noon yesterday, the circuit court entered an Order canceling the CMC:

Also around noon yesterday, the State filed its response to Duckett’s motions in the circuit court.

At 1:41 p.m., Duckett, through his attorneys, filed a motion requesting an evidentiary hearing on his pending motions.

About an hour later, the Supreme Court of Florida entered a Scheduling Order setting July 17 at 5:00 p.m. as the deadline to complete circuit court proceedings. Interestingly, the Order does not set forth the briefing deadlines that the warrant schedules usually do.

About an hour after the Supreme Court’s Order, the State filed a motion for a case management conference in the circuit court.

Yesterday at 4:39 p.m., the circuit court set a hearing for today at 2:00 p.m.

Today at 11:52 a.m., Duckett, through his attorneys, filed a motion to stay his execution. As of 1:00 p.m., the docket does not reflect the State’s response to that motion.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.