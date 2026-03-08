James Duckett’s execution is scheduled for March 31. As TFDP previously covered, the circuit court granted Duckett’s request for DNA testing, which is pending. This afternoon, Duckett, through his attorneys, filed a successive motion for postconviction relief arguing, in part, that he is actually innocent.

Duckett’s first claim is that he is actually innocent and, therefore, his death sentences are unconstitutional.

In this claim, Duckett argues that he has recently—since the Governor signed his death warrant—learned of evidence withheld by the State that establishes that the Department of Justice sought to reexamine Duckett’s case:

On March 6, 2026, under an execution warrant, Mr. Duckett received, for the first time, a December 4, 2012 letter DOJ sent to the State Attorney’s Office clearly requesting additional information about FBI Agent Michael Malone’s microscopic hair comparison analysis testimony at Mr. Duckett’s trial. The letter indicated that it was possible the “examiner exceeded the limits of science by overstating the conclusions that may appropriately be drawn from a positive association between evidentiary hair and a known hair sample.” See Attachment B.

The motion states that Duckett has requested this type of information for over 25 years and that “[t]here is no question that Malone’s testimony was critical” to the State obtaining a conviction against Mr. Duckett.

The motion further argues that the pending DNA testing “will likely provide further evidence of” Duckett’s innocence. In the motion, Duckett requested leave to amend his motion once the testing is concluded.

The motion argues:

The proper cumulative analysis of the newly discovered evidence, in conjunction with Brady evidence and ineffective assistance of counsel evidence from prior evidentiary hearings will weaken the case against Mr. Duckett to the extent that there is no doubt as to his culpability. The issue at Mr. Duckett’s trial was whether he alone was the individual who sexually assaulted and killed the victim. The state made no suggestion that there was more than one perpetrator. By showing that he was not the source of the semen in the victim’s underpants, Mr. Duckett will show that someone else sexually assaulted and murder[ed] the victim. Had this evidence been presented to the jury, in addition to the wealth of other evidence that has been presented both at trial and in postconviction, Mr. Duckett would have been acquitted.

Second, Duckett claims that the short warrant period violates his constitutional rights. The motion explains:

Although Mr. Duckett’s warrant period is 32 days, he was required to file any demands for additional public records less than 2 business days after his warrant was signed and all claims for relief in 5 business days. This timeframe is unnecessarily truncated and illustrates how Florida is an outlier in its procedure for setting and carrying out executions.

When Duckett did receive the public records, his attorneys received “over 10,000 pages of material from 4 separate agencies,” “just two days before having to file” the postconviction motion. For FDLE, “Counsel did not receive the unredacted records . . . until 8:03 p.m. the night before having to file the instant motion.” And “[o]ther records” still “remain outstanding” even after Duckett’s filing deadline.

Further, the motion explains that, when Duckett’s warrant was signed, one of Duckett’s attorneys was already working on Billy Kearse’s execution, which placed the attorney “in the untenable position of having to balance her time and attention between two clients facing imminent execution for several days of their already compressed warrant periods.”

As Billy Kearse’s case showed in another circumstance (where the lead attorneys’ father died during the warrant period, discussed here), Florida’s short warrant periods put insurmountable pressures on attorneys tasked with litigating for their clients facing execution. It is completely unreasonable for the State to expect attorneys to meet these deadlines. Reviewing “over 10,000 pages” in “just two days” is absurd, not to mention requiring a defendant to file a motion—which could be his last chance to be heard before being executed—without even having all of the public records to which he’s entitled.

And it’s not just the attorneys. The motion further explains the strain that execution litigation puts on the entire judicial system:

The abrupt nature of the warrant process in Florida is also needlessly disruptive and unduly burdensome on all parties and the judicial system’s limited resources. At the outset, trial courts must quickly clear schedules and move other cases to accommodate emergency hearings at the expense of others. Aside from scheduling logistics, the judge assigned to handle a case under warrant is often entirely new to the matter and faced with the impossible task of becoming familiar with the factual and procedural intricacies of complex issues bearing upon whether someone lives or dies in a matter of days. Such is the case here where Mr. Duckett’s case was reassigned after his warrant issued. Mr. Duckett’s record spans nearly 40 years and thousands of pages wherein he has presented detailed and compelling evidence supporting his innocence and undermining the reliability of his sentence—all of which will inform this Court’s assessment of his claims for relief. The burden on this Court also extends to its staff who must set everything in their personal and professional lives aside when a warrant is signed. For example, the court reporter is required to complete and file transcripts of each hearing during these proceedings in a matter of hours and must appear on a moment’s notice when the need for an emergency hearing arises. Following the denial of relief, the Clerk’s office is given just under 6 hours to compile and submit the record on appeal to the Florida Supreme Court. Counsel for outside agencies are similarly obligated to respond to filings and appear whenever the need arises, irrespective of their preexisting schedules. The truncated process leaves virtually no space to accommodate personal situations or immovable commitments that may arise or conflict with the Florida Supreme Court’s expedited scheduling order during the warrant period.

These types of pressures also trickle all the way up to the Florida Supreme Court, which has been tasked with reviewing briefing in warrant cases consistently since the beginning of 2025 with Gov. DeSantis’s unprecedented execution spree. Considering the number of death warrants and executions in the State since 2025, it is fair to say that the entire system is overloaded. Other litigants’ right to access to courts is at risk because execution litigation must take priority. By way of example, several oral arguments in other capital cases have been rescheduled as a result of execution litigation. (See here.) There’s no doubt this type of thing is happening in courts across the State, which must “set everything . . . aside” to address warrant litigation when it arises. Of course, the overload and strain on resources also increases the risk that the system will make an error.

The full motion can be downloaded here.

Duckett also filed a renewed motion to stay his execution.

Based on the circuit court’s Scheduling Order (covered here), the State’s response is due Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

