James Duckett’s execution is scheduled for March 31, 2026. As TFDP previously covered, the circuit court has granted Duckett’s request for additional DNA testing that Duckett contends could show his innocence.

Under the Florida Supreme Court’s initial scheduling order, the circuit court proceedings were to be concluded by March 13 at 11:00 a.m. Yesterday around 10:00 a.m., the circuit court judge filed a motion for extension of time asking the Court for more time to complete proceedings due to the DNA testing, which is still pending.

The motion states that DNA testing “should be done no later than March 18, 2026,” at which point the circuit court will determine whether an evidentiary hearing is necessary. (Yesterday, the circuit court determined that no evidentiary hearing is necessary on Duckett’s existing claims.) Therefore, the court asked for more time—through March 20, 2026—to complete the proceedings.

This afternoon, the Florida Supreme Court entered an Order granting the circuit court’s motion in part, writing in full:

The trial court’s motion for extension of time is hereby granted in part. The scheduling order issued on February 27, 2026, is suspended. The trial court is directed to file a status report with this Court, no later than 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2026, or within 12 hours of receiving DNA test results, whichever occurs first. The status report should include confirmation that the test results have been reviewed by the court and a proposed schedule for a final order from the trial court. Once the status report is received from the trial court, the scheduling order will be reinstated, or a new scheduling order will be entered.

Therefore, the Court’s original Scheduling Order is now suspending pending a report from the circuit court.

Both the Motion and the Order are available on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.