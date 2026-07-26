James Duckett’s execution is scheduled to occur in less than 48 hours—at noon on Tuesday, July 28. On Friday, the federal court denied two of his three federal lawsuits. Yesterday, he filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision issued last week denying his claims.

Federal Claims

Duckett, through his attorneys, filed three federal lawsuits (explained here). On Friday, the federal court denied Duckett’s stay for execution in two of the three.

Lethal Injection

On Friday, the federal court issued a seven-page Order denying Duckett’s claim regarding Florida’s lethal injection protocol as applied to him, agreeing with the State that Duckett “unduly delayed in bringing his §1983 claim until five days before his execution date.” In addition, the Court determined Duckett did not “show[] a likelihood of success on the merits of his constitutional claim because the Eleventh Circuit has repeatedly rejected the proposition that repeated or protracted attempts to locate a suitable vein constitutes an Eighth Amendment violation.”

The Court concluded:

Double Execution

On Friday, the federal court issued a six-page Order denying Duckett’s and Occhicone’s request for stay of execution. As to whether Plaintiffs had a likelihood of success on their claim that their double execution amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, the Court wrote: “This claim is based on nothing more than conjecture and speculation, and it is well-established that ‘[p]risoners cannot succeed on a method-of-execution claim unless they can establish that the method challenged presents a risk that is sure or very likely to cause serious illness and needless suffering, and gives rise to sufficiently imminent dangers.’”

As to Plaintiff’s claim that their double execution is unconstitutional on other grounds, the Court wrote: “Plaintiffs do not cite any authority for the proposition that they have a due process right to be executed on different days, and even if Plaintiffs’ allegation that no state has conducted multiple executions on the same day since 2000 is true, the Court has no doubt that the historical record would show that multiple executions on the same day were not uncommon from the founding era to more recent times.” In a footnote, the Court added: “Time does not allow thorough historical research on this issue, but one famous example is the hanging of Mary Surratt and the other Lincoln Conspirators together in 1865. Also, according to the online database maintained by the Death Penalty Information Center, there were numerous states that conducted same-day executions as recently as the 1990s.”

The Court also found that Plaintiff’s did not have a likelihood of success on their claim that their doubled execution violates their right to access courts.

Further, the Court determined that Plaintiffs did not meet the other elements required for a stay, writing: “[T]he speculative harm that they might suffer from being executed on the same day is far outweighed by the interest of the State and the public in administering long-overdue justice to Plaintiffs for their heinous crimes.”

As to the appropriate remedy even if Plaintiffs did establish the right to a stay, the Court wrote:

[E]ven if the Court was persuaded that the stay factors weighed in Plaintiffs’ favor, that would not mean that both Plaintiffs would be entitled to a stay of their executions as their motion requests. Rather, it would only mean that one of the executions scheduled for next Tuesday would need to be moved to another day in the warrant period. It would be up to the State to decide in the first instance which execution—Duckett’s or Occhicone’s—will proceed as scheduled and which one will be rescheduled.

DNA

As to Duckett’s last-remaining federal lawsuit regarding the denial of DNA testing, on Friday, the State filed a motion to dismiss Duckett’s claims.

The State argues that Duckett’s claims fail for several reasons and should be dismissed.

The State’s full Motion can be downloaded from TFDP here.

SCOTUS Petition

The petition presents one question:

Duckett also filed an application for stay of execution.

You can view the filings in this case on the docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.