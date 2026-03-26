James Duckett’s execution is scheduled for March 31. As TFDP has previously covered, there is DNA testing pending that was granted by the circuit court. This afternoon, the Florida Supreme Court granted Duckett’s request to stay his execution.

As TFDP previously covered, Duckett has an appeal pending at the Florida Supreme Court of the circuit court’s Order denying his postconviction claims filed after his death warrant was signed. In that appeal, he also filed a motion to stay his execution.

Today, the Florida Supreme Court granted Duckett’s motion to stay his execution pending the results of the pending DNA testing.

The crux of the Court’s ruling is as follows:

As of this Order, Duckett’s execution is stayed pending the State’s update on DNA testing tomorrow afternoon.

Justice Tanenbaum, who recently joined the Court after Justice Canady’s departure, dissented, writing in part:

The concern prompting this court’s action today is whether the DNA testing will be completed and results known before the execution on March 31, 2026. The onus undoubtedly is on the State to ensure this happens, and we should trust that the State will. If the results cannot be obtained in time, we should trust the Governor to stay the execution on his own. See § 922.06(1), Fla. Stat. (authorizing a stay “only by the Governor or incident to an appeal”). At all events, though, this court does not have the statutory authority it claims to issue the current stay.

He argued that the circuit court’s order granting DNA testing is not on appeal and, therefore, not within the scope of the appeal in front of the Court. That said, he ultimately agrees that a stay could be warranted based on the DNA:

The death warrant is effective until April 7, 2026. If, based on those reports, it becomes clear that the testing will not be completed and the results known before March 31, then I would favor a stay, but one to be issued as a writ in preservation of our habeas jurisdiction. Presumably, the results would be known by the end of the warrant period. Exonerating results could support some action by this court in the habeas proceeding. That, after all, is what habeas writ is there for. We have much more flexibility under the auspices of habeas to act promptly and meet any underlying contingencies, if necessary.

The full Order can be downloaded from the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.