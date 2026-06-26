Tonight, the State of Florida executed Dusty Ray Spencer. It was the State’s ninth execution so far this year. (The full list is available from TFDP here.) At 74 years old, he was the oldest prisoner to be executed in the State.

Denial of Final Claims

On Monday, Spencer filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Florida Supreme Court’s decision. The petition presented one question:

Spencer also filed an application for stay of execution.

On Tuesday, the State filed its brief in opposition to the petition. As of 9:30 this morning, Spencer’s petition had not been fully briefed.

Around 4:00 this afternoon, the Court denied Spencer’s petition. There were no dissents.

All filings can be found on the docket here.

Statement from Dusty Spencer

On a recorded call with his spiritual advisor, Rev. Jeff Hood, shared through Death Penalty Action, Spencer talked about being a workaholic and struggling with expressing his emotions:

I have never been able to express my love in words.

When asked about the time that has passed since the crime, Spencer said that he drank every day and used drugs before being in prison and said:

I’m a new man now. … I’m an entirely new person.

Before the execution, Spencer gave the following final statement, which his spiritual advisor posted on Facebook:

I’m so grateful for the transformation that Christ has brought about in my life. Know, I’m not the man I once was. Words cannot express how sorry I am for what I did to Karen. I make no excuses. What I did was wrong, and I’ve carried it every day. And yet I’ve never stopped loving and missing Karen. I look forward to seeing her again. Timothy, I made you carry what no child should. I’m ashamed of what I did to you. I’m sorry. To Karen’s wider family, I took so many years away from you. I’m sorry. I want to give thanks to Our Daily Bread, which has fed and nourished my soul through all these years. Those words kept me going when nothing else could. I’m grateful for my longtime friends Felix Rogers and Ken Furman. They stood by me when it would have been easier to walk away. To the guys on the row, don’t stop the fight. To my spiritual advisor Rev. Jeff Hood, thank you for walking with me through this. I didn’t have to face the end alone, and that is because of you. And to Governor DeSantis, I have one simple request. Stop killing people. I’m being punished for the blood I’ve shed. What punishment is there for the blood you’ve shed? As a final request, Florida should hold a referendum immediately on the Death Penalty. Let the people decide whether the bloodbath continues.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard briefing:

At the 3:30 briefing, DOC reported that Spencer woke up at 5:30 a.m. He had his last meal of pizza, fries, and a milkshake. He had one visitor. (Information provided by John Koch.)

At the execution, Spencer gave the following final statement, as reported by AP News:

Sorry, sorry to the family. Into thy hands I commit my spirit and my soul. I’m on my way, Lord. I’m on my way. Amen

The time of death was 6:10 p.m.

News Articles

TFDP Prior Coverage of Spencer’s Case

2026 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2026 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.