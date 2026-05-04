In August 2025, by a vote of 11-1, a Duval County jury recommended that Gerald Murray should be resentenced to death. (Read more on the history of Murray’s case here.) It was the fourth jury recommendation for death in Murray’s case. Murray received a new penalty phase in 2017 after Hurst. On February 6, the trial court resentenced Murray to death.

In the Sentencing Order, the trial court weighed the aggravating factors found by the jury as follows:

Prior Violent Felonies: False Imprisonment (very great weight); Aggravated Battery (moderate weight); Aggravated Assault (great weight); Murder Committed During Burglary and Sexual Battery (great weight); and Especially Heinous, Atrocious, or Cruel (very great weight).

As to mitigation, Murray waived his right to present mitigation to the jury. However, the trial court found the following in the record as to statutory mitigation:

Extreme Mental or Emotional Disturbance (moderate weight);

Relatively Minor Participation in a Capital Felony Committed by Another - not established;

Extreme Duress or Substantial Domination of Another Person - not established;

Age of Defendant at Time of Crime (moderate weight);

The court further found the following nontatutory mitigation:

Drunkenness During Murder (very little weight);

Family History (moderate weight);

Poor Educational Attainment (moderate weight);

Drug and Alcohol Abuse (moderate weight);

Traumatic Brain Injuries (no weight); and

Mental Health History (significant weight).

After weighing the aggravation and mitigation, the court concluded that Murray should be sentenced to death. As to the passage of time since the crimes, the court wrote:

Defendant murdered [the victim] over thirty-five years ago. The passage of time has diminished neither the heinousness of his actions nor the physical pain and emotional anguish visited upon [the victim] and her family. Time can pass; it cannot undo.

In reaching its conclusion, the court wrote:

Accordingly, the court resentenced Murray to death:

The full Sentencing Order can be downloaded here.

Shortly after being resentenced, Murray filed a pro se motion for new trial, which was quickly denied. The case is now pending on direct appeal at the Florida Supreme Court.