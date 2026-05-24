Duval County: Jacob Dougan found permanently incompetent
After being granted a new trial in 2016, Dougan (78) was awaiting a new trial. On Friday, a Duval County judge determined he is permanently incompetent and, therefore, cannot stand trial.
Jacob Dougan was originally convicted and sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in Jacksonville in 1974. After being granted a new trial in 2016, Dougan was awaiting a new trial. However, on Friday, a Duval County judge determined he is permanently incompetent and, therefore, cannot stand trial.