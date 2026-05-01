Donald “Lenny” Banks was originally sentenced to death in Duval County in for killing Linda Volum in 2005. The jury recommended death by a vote of 10-2. After Hurst, Banks was granted a new penalty phase.

His new penalty phase proceeded this month—one of the last Hurst cases to proceed to resentencing. On April 22, after deliberating for approximately one hour, the jury reached a life verdict.

After the jury’s verdict, Florida’s current capital sentencing statute required the judge to sentence Banks to life in prison without parole (LWOP). As such, that same day, the court proceeded with resentencing Banks.