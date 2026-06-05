Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

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Phil Johnson's avatar
Phil Johnson
2h

As an avid opposition to the death penalty, I commend the family - and the prosecution - for the wisdom of this decision to withdraw the ultimate penalty, especially in a state which seems to have fallen into execution chaos. This painful process affects all of us and, as a now-retired capital defense attorney, I understand what the family has gone through. More decisions like this one would make sense in a criminal justice system that seems to have gone bonkers. God bless all of the people involved in this case. And, as an aside, Governor DeSantis, as a Catholic, you should know that it takes courage to admit that all human life is sacred. Stop this killing spree; it is not as simple as it looks.

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