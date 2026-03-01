Robert Trease was sentenced to death in 1996 for killing Paul Edenson in 1995 based on a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 11-1. However, Trease “maintains he did not commit” the crimes underlying his sentence.

On February 4, 2011, Trease filed a federal petition for a writ of habeas corpus claiming actual innocence. In 2014, the federal district court held that the petition was untimely and dismissed the petition.

On February 24, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issued a decision vacating the district court’s decision. The Court “express[ed] no opinion regarding the merits of Trease’s actual-innocence claim” but concluded that the district court erred in two ways in dismissing Trease’s petition.