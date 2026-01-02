As part of its last release of opinions of 2025, on December 30, the Florida Supreme Court issued its decision in Colley v. State and Colley v. Secretary, Department of Corrections. In this decision, the Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial of James Colley’s postconviction claims and denied Colley’s habeas petition.

In 2018, James Colley was convicted of first-degree murder for killing his estranged wife and her friend in August 2015, as well as other crimes. The jury unanimously recommended death for both murders, and the trial court sentenced Colley to death. On direct appeal, the Court affirmed Colley’s convictions and death sentences, which became final in 2021.

In 2022, Colley filed a motion for postconviction relief raising 11 claims, “all of which were denied.” Colley appealed to the Florida Supreme Court. Several of Colley’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel related to trial counsel’s presentation of mitigation in the penalty phase. For example, Colley “argue[d] that the trial court erred in denying his claim that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to investigate and present mitigating evidence of the trauma that Colley experienced during childhood. He contends that counsel should have hired an expert to administer the Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) questionnaire, which he claims would have prompted him and his family to disclose the alleged abuse, which was not disclosed to the defense team before trial.”

The Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial of each claim.

Colley also “filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, raising three claims of ineffective assistance of appellate counsel and a claim of fundamental error and manifest injustice.” Again, the Court denied each claim, concluding that each claim he contends appellate counsel should have raised would have been meritless.

Justice Labarga concurred in result and dissented in result with an opinion, writing separately and dissenting in part based on “serious concerns about the State’s reliance on the penalty phase testimony of Judge Tinlin to rebut Colley’s defense of impairment.” Justice Labarga wrote further:

To be sure, Colley’s demeanor during a change of plea hearing on the morning of the murders is relevant to his defense that he was impaired at the time of the murders. However, the question is whether the presiding judge at that hearing was an appropriate witness for the State to call during Colley’s penalty phase. The title of “judge” carries with it a certain weight. In no small manner, the role of the impartial judge—and society’s acknowledgment of that role—facilitates the fair and efficient function of our courts. Here, although the substance of Judge Tinlin’s testimony was straightforward, it is still the case that the testimony of a sitting judge was offered by the State to rebut Colley’s defense. Because the topic of Judge Tinlin’s testimony was Colley’s change of plea hearing on the morning of the murders, Judge Tinlin’s role as a judge—including a mention of his 28 years of judicial experience—was front and center during the testimony. In my view, it would have been far better for the State to utilize the testimony of another witness such as the prosecutor or the court clerk (1) who was present in the courtroom that day and (2) who could have provided the relevant rebuttal testimony and established the foundation for the video of Colley’s plea colloquy. This approach would have avoided any risk of improperly bolstering the State’s rebuttal testimony, and it would have avoided the mere perception of prejudice resulting from placing a sitting judge on the witness stand. I can see no downside to the approach of presenting an alternative witness, especially given that the State also presented the rebuttal testimony of experienced forensic psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Danziger. Dr. Danziger provided detailed testimony of Colley’s demeanor during the change of plea hearing, and he observed that Colley demonstrated “clearheaded” and “logical[]” thinking. Colley v. State, 310 So. 3d 2, 10 (Fla. 2020). Admittedly, there is no controlling authority prohibiting judges from testifying against a defendant on the ground that such testimony is prejudicial. However, it stands to reason that the testimony of a judge, especially concerning matters that relate to the judge’s position, has the potential to influence a jury’s impression of the judge’s testimony. Even though Judge Tinlin’s testimony is not expressly prohibited, this does not mean that testimony offered by a sitting judge on behalf of the State is free of any concerns of prejudice. For these reasons, I dissent to the majority’s analysis of Colley’s claim regarding Judge Tinlin as one of the State’s rebuttal witnesses.

The Opinion can be found on the Court’s docket here.