On Thursday, as part of its regular release of opinions, the Florida Supreme Court issued its decision in Foster v. State, affirming the circuit court’s denial of Jermaine Foster’s successive motion for postconviction relief.

In 1994, Jermaine Foster was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in 1992. Since then, Foster has litigated several postconviction motions and claims.

In November 2023, “Foster filed an amendment to his successive motion for postconviction relief, or in the alternative, a third successive rule 3.851 motion. The court held an evidentiary hearing on December 11 and 12, 2023,” on Foster’s Brady and Giglio claims related to the testimony of his codefendant, Leondra Henderson. Foster presented fourteen witnesses. “The State did not call any witnesses.”

Because Henderson’s testimony about Foster’s intent was key to his conviction and the cold, calculated, and premeditated aggravator, much of the evidentiary hearing focused on whether Henderson’s testimony at the time of Foster’s trial was coerced and false. In support, Foster presented testimony from several other individuals who said they spoke to Henderson post-trial. Jeffrey Ashton, the prosecutor at the time, also testified, during which Foster’s counsel moved to admit into evidence a letter to Ashton from Mark O’Mara, counsel for codefendant Booker. The letter concerned a polygraph test that Booker had taken. The State objected on the basis of hearsay within hearsay and that polygraph results were inadmissible as a matter of law. Foster’s counsel responded that the letter went to Ashton’s knowledge of what information was available when he offered Henderson a plea agreement. The court overruled the State’s objection and admitted the letter into evidence. Foster’s counsel then moved to admit the polygraph report into evidence. The State objected based on hearsay and inadmissibility. The court sustained the State’s objection and did not admit the polygraph report. Foster’s counsel proffered the report for the record, also seeking clarification of the decision not to admit. The court responded that “[i]t’s the contents.”

On April 2, 2024, the circuit court entered an amended final order denying Foster’s claims, finding “that based on the totality of the circumstances, Foster failed to show that Henderson was coerced into testifying falsely. Acknowledging the inconsistencies in Henderson’s statements, the court still concluded that ‘Henderson’s statement regarding [Foster’s] premeditation is credible.’ The court also concluded that Foster failed to show that the State suppressed exculpatory evidence and that the State knew or should have known that Henderson’s testimony was false. Foster moved for rehearing and the court denied Foster’s motion on May 1, 2024. Foster timely filed his notice of appeal on May 30, 2024.”

On appeal, “Foster argue[d] the postconviction court erred in denying his claim that the State knowingly presented and/or failed to correct Henderson’s false testimony in violation of Giglio and his Brady claim that was predicated on Henderson’s allegedly coerced testimony. The Court determined that, “[d]espite the conflicting testimony, there is competent, substantial evidence to support the circuit court’s conclusion that Foster failed to demonstrate Henderson was coerced into testifying falsely.” As to any “perceived gaps in Henderson’s testimony,” the Court deferred to the circuit court’s “credibility determination.” Ultimately, the Court determined that Foster did not “establish[] that the postconviction court erred in its credibility determination regarding Henderson’s testimony and its ultimate conclusion that it was not coerced. As a result,” the Court concluded “Foster cannot demonstrate error in the postconviction court’s rejection of his Brady and Giglio claims.”

Next, Foster argued that the circuit court “violated his due process rights when it sustained the State’s objection to the admissibility of a polygraph report.” The Court reviewed this as an “appeal of a ruling on the admission of evidence” and determined the circuit court did not abuse its discretion and any error was harmless.

The per curiam opinion was unanimous, but Justice Tanenbaum did not participate.

The full decision can be downloaded from the Court’s docket here.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Foster’s Case

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