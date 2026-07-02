James Duckett’s execution was previously scheduled for March 31, 2026, but was stayed pending litigation related to DNA testing and analysis that Duckett argues could prove his innocence. On April 30, the Florida Supreme Court reversed the circuit court’s decision denying Duckett additional analysis of DNA evidence and remanded the case for further litigation. Ultimately, the additional DNA testing did not produce clear results—and the circuit court denied an evidentiary hearing. Here’s the latest.

No. SC2026-0449

This is Duckett’s postconviction appeal that has been pending since March. In this case, the State filed a motion asking the Florida Supreme Court to vacate the stay of Duckett’s execution on June 17 (previously covered here). The Court’s ruling on that motion is pending.

Yesterday, Duckett filed a motion to relinquish jurisdiction to the circuit court to allow him to supplement and litigate his postconviction motion—which was filed and appealed before the DNA testing and analysis was completed. The State has not yet responded to this Motion.

All of the filings for this case can be found on the Florida Supreme Court’s docket here.

No. SC2026-0450

This is Duckett’s habeas proceeding that has been pending since March. In this case, the State filed a motion asking the Florida Supreme Court to vacate the stay of Duckett’s execution on June 17 (previously covered here). The Court’s ruling on that motion is pending.

All of the filings for this case can be found on the Florida Supreme Court’s docket here.

No. SC2026-0959

In June, the circuit court denied Duckett’s request for an evidentiary hearing, and Duckett appealed the denial to the Florida Supreme Court. The State, on June 26, filed an emergency motion to dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction.

Yesterday, the Court issued an Order granting the motion. The Court’s Order stated in full:

We hereby dismiss Appellant’s appeal for lack of jurisdiction. Section 925.11, Florida Statutes, and Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.853 do not contemplate the holding of an evidentiary hearing after the results of DNA testing have been provided to the court, the defendant, and prosecuting authority, which all parties agree has occurred here. Appellant’s request for an evidentiary hearing is not authorized, and the circuit court’s order denying that request is not appealable.

Justice Labarga dissented, writing that he would treat Duckett’s appeal “as a petition for review of nonfinal order,” which the Court does have jurisdiction to review:

Not only does this procedural path have precedential value, I find it a more appropriate path given that (1) Duckett’s motion seeking an evidentiary hearing relates to proceedings stemming from this Court’s April 30, 2026, decision in Duckett v. State, 431 So. 3d 990 (Fla. 2026), and (2) his post-warrant successive 3.851 appeal and petition for writ of habeas corpus are still before this Court.

All of the filings for this case can be found on the Florida Supreme Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case