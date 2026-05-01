Yesterday, in its regular release of opinions, the Florida Supreme Court issued a decision in Duckett v. State—James Duckett’s appeal of the circuit court’s denial of his request for additional analysis of DNA evidence he contends would prove his innocence. The Court reversed the circuit court’s decision, ruling that Duckett is entitled to further analysis of the DNA.

In case you haven’t been following, Duckett’s execution was previously scheduled for March 31, 2026, but was stayed pending litigation related to DNA testing. After Gov. DeSantis signed his death warrant, Duckett sought and was granted testing of certain DNA evidence. Duckett wanted Othram to conduct the testing, which the state opposed. After analyzing the data, FDLE reported inconclusive results and said that Othram would be able to conduct further analysis. the State sought to proceed with the execution. Duckett asked the courts to allow further analysis of the data, which the circuit court denied. Duckett appealed to the Florida Supreme Court. (The Court’s decision explains the background in detail.)

The Court agreed with Duckett that without being provided the data he requests, “he has not been provided the complete testing results, to which he is entitled under section 925.11 and rule 3.853.” More specifically, the Court said it was “persuaded that the complete ‘results’ include the underlying testing data, not simply DLI’s report that testing was ‘inconclusive’ when it . . . lacks the capability to provide the analysis that FDLE suggested may be possible.”

The Court’s reasoning seems to arise from the circuit court originally granting Duckett’s motion for testing:

Upon granting Duckett’s motion for postconviction DNA testing, the court found that he had met the requirements of the statute and rule . . . . Once that ruling was made, Duckett was not required to establish anything else to revive the complete results of that testing.

Therefore, the Court reversed the circuit court’s denial and “remand[ed] for the underlying testing data to be provided for a statistical analysis, as directed by the [FDLE].” Further, the Court directed that “if a dispute arises regarding the extent of the data necessary for analysis, the circuit court shall hold an evidentiary hearing to resolve the dispute.”

Justice Tannenbaum dissented—his third in the series of rulings in Duckett’s post-warrant execution. He argued that the Court does not have “jurisdiction to consider the appeal” and that the Court should dismiss the case.

The full decision can be accessed on the Court’s docket here.

The case will now go back to the circuit court for further litigation.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant