Yesterday, as part of its regular release of opinions, the Florida Supreme Court issued decisions in Hunt v. State and Jackson v. State, both cases that challenged Florida’s 2023 capital sentencing statute in different procedural postures. Today, the Court issued a corrected opinion in Jackson v. State.

Hunt v. State

Michael Hunt was one of the first people sentenced to death under Florida’s 2023 capital sentencing scheme following a jury’s 10-2 recommendation for death. (For more on the background of Hunt’s case, see this prior TFDP post.) On direct appeal, he raises six issues, two related to the guilt phase and four related to the penalty phase. The Florida Supreme Court held oral argument in December 2024.

Hunt makes several constitutional arguments related to Florida’s capital sentencing scheme. The Court focuses on Hunt’s argument “that although we have previously determined that the Sixth Amendment does not require a unanimous jury to recommend a death sentence, see Poole, 297 So. 3d at 504, we should reevaluate our precedent in light of the United States Supreme Court holding in Ramos v. Louisiana, 590 U.S. 83 (2020).” The Court rejected Hunt’s argument, writing: “The holding in Ramos does not apply to a jury’s recommendation of death in a capital case because a jury’s recommendation is not equivalent to a verdict.”

The Court also rejected “Hunt’s claim that eliminating the unanimous jury recommendation violates the Eighth Amendment” without much reasoning.

Hunt also argued that the application of the 2023 statute to his case “violates the ex post facto clauses of the United States and Florida Constitutions because it increases the criminal punishment Hunt is exposed to by making it more likely the death penalty will be imposed.” The Court disagreed. The Court agreed with Judge Nardella’s analysis in the Sixth DCA’s decision in State v. Lobato in 2024. (More on that decision here.) The following paragraph from the Court’s analysis summarizes the Court’s holding:

Overall, we apply the well-settled test and conclude that the recent changes to the death penalty scheme do not alter the definition of criminal conduct or increase the penalty by which the crime of first-degree murder is punishable. Victorino, 241 So. 3d at 50 (citing Lynce, 519 U.S. at 441). Thus, the statute does not constitute an ex post facto law.

Accordingly, the Court affirmed Hunt’s conviction and death sentence.

Justice Labarga concurred in result, saying that while he recognizes that State v. Poole is the law, he disagrees with the Court’s holding for the reason discussed in Jackson. Further, he states that he “believe[s] that the use of the death penalty in Florida and the integrity of the process benefit from safeguards such as the requirement of jury unanimity, and . . . that such safeguards are constitutionally permissible.”

The Court’s opinion can be found on the docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Hunt’s Case

Jackson v. State

Michael Jackson was resentenced to death under Florida’s 2023 capital sentencing scheme following a jury’s 8-4 recommendation for death. (For more on the background of Jackson’s case, see this prior TFDP post.) Jackson and his codefendants received a new penalty phase after Hurst. Unlike his codefendants, Jackson’s resentencing was delayed for several reasons, which caused it to occur after the 2023 statute went into place.

On direct appeal, Jackson challenged, among other things, the application of Florida’s 2023 capital sentencing scheme to his case. All together, Jackson raised fourteen issues on direct appeal, six of which related to the 2023 statute. Each of those claims had several subparts. The Florida Supreme Court held oral argument in December 2024.

In its decision this week, the Court affirmed Jackson’s death sentence. The Court went through a lengthy explanation of the history of Hurst and the decisions that followed. In its explanation, the Court directly connected the 2023 capital sentencing scheme to the Nikolas Cruz trial, stating:

But in early 2023, months after the jury in the Parkland shooting case returned a nonunanimous death recommendation for that defendant (Nikolas Cruz), the legislature amended section 921.141 to allow a judge to impose a sentence of death upon the recommendation of eight or more jurors, and to provide that if fewer than eight jurors recommend death, then the jury’s recommendation must be for a life sentence.

Attacks Against the 8-4 Standard

First, Jackson attacks the 2023 statute’s 8-4 standard on four grounds.

As to Jackson’s “attacks [against] the statute’s nonunanimity (8-4) provision on four ground,” the Court determined “Jackson’s attacks are inadequately briefed, foreclosed by precedent, and/or otherwise without merit.” As to the constitutionality of the 8-4 recommendation, the Court concludes: “Jackson does not explain how a statute requiring eight or more jurors to recommend a death sentence can facially violate a constitutional provision that itself does not require a jury recommendation of death.”

As to Jackson’s claim that the 8-4 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment because it discriminates against minority jurors, the Court concludes: “Jackson comes nowhere close to ‘proving’ a racially discriminatory intent or purpose motivated the decision to abandon unanimity.”

Second, as to Jackson’s argument that the 8-4 violates the Eighth Amendment “evolving standards of decency,” the Court denied the claim because it is bound by the U.S. Supreme Court’s holding that “the Eighth Amendment does not require a jury’s favorable recommendation before a death penalty can be imposed.” (Citation omitted.)

Third, the Court rejects Jackson’s argument that the 8-4 violates the Sixth Amendment based on Poole. The Court does the same with Jackson’s fourth claim, which is also based on the Sixth Amendment.

Retroactive Application of 2023 Statute

Second, Jackson challenges the retroactive application of the 2023 statute to his case based on section 775.022(3). *Recall that this was the basis for a favorable decision in Billy Adams’ case. (Read more here.) The Court rejects Jackson’s arguments, which it says shifted between his initial and reply briefs.

Res Judicata

Next, Jackson argued that the 2023 statute can’t apply in his case because “the 2017 order granting Hurst relief was a ‘final judgment’ that ‘imposed a duty on the trial court to hold a resentencing that applied Hurst v. State.” The Court rejected this argument, arguing:

Here, the 2017 order did no more than confirm that, under the decisional law at the time, Jackson was entitled to resentencing. . . . That we declined to ‘reinstate[]’ Jackson’s vacated sentences post-Poole, see 306 So. 3d at 937, in no way meant that Hurst would control at resentencing.

Bill of Attainder

Jackson’s next argument is that “the legislature, in response to goading by his prosecutors, targeted him to ensure that the 2023 amendments (Senate Bill 450 or SB 450) would apply at his resentencing.” However, the Court states that “Jackson acknowledged” that the Cruz case was “the catalyst for” the change in the statute—i.e., not his case. The Court determines that Jackson “falls far short of establishing that SB 450 amounts to a bill of attainder.”

Arbitrary and Capricious

Jackson also argues that “Florida’s ‘lack of Eighth Amendment safeguards [has] resulted in an arbitrary, capricious, and unconstitutional sentence.’” He made “both a facial and as-applied challenge.” The Court rejected both. Regarding Jackson’s “suggestion that th[e] Court rubber-stamps death sentences,” the Court stated that “it warrants no response other than a strong caution to counsel.”

Jackson’s as-applied challenge “largely turn[ed] on the fact that ‘twice juries . . . refused to unanimously sentence him to death,’ that no codefendant of his was sentenced (or resentenced) to death, and that most Hurst-resentencing defendants were resentenced under the unanimity requirement.” (Footnote omitted.) The Court rejected Jackson’s arguments in short order.

Equal Protection

Jackson argued that “his trial and sentence violated equal protection” because “the State created a ‘class of one’ in that he ‘so far’ [was] the only Hurst-resentencing defendant, of the ‘less than 60 [who] remained to be resentenced when [Senate Bill 450 became law],’ to be sentenced to death under the 8-4 statute.” The Court denied Jackson’s claim, rejecting the “notion that all Hurst-resentencing defendants must receive the ‘benefit’ of the procedures enacted in response to the erroneous holdings of Hurst.” In other words, the Court rejected that prisoners granted Hurst relief were entitled to resentencing proceedings under the post-Hurst unanimity standard.

The Court rejected Jackson’s other claims and affirmed the death sentence.

Justice Labarga concurred in result, saying that while he recognizes that State v. Poole is the law, he continues to disagree with the Court’s precedent. He also “wr[o]te to underscore that the 8-4 threshold renders Florida the absolute outlier among states that impose the death penalty. Florida now has the lowest standard in the nation, requiring the fewest number of jurors to recommend the death penalty.”

The Court’s opinion can be found on the docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Jackson’s Case