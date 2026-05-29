Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court announced the death of former Chief Justice R. Fred Lewis earlier this week.

Photo of Justice Lewis from the Florida Supreme Court

Justice Lewis “was appointed by Governor Lawton Chiles in 1998 as the 78th Justice of the Florida Supreme Court and served on the state’s highest court until his retirement in 2019,” which was mandated by the Florida Constitution at the time. Lewis served as “Chief Justice from 2006 to 2008.”

Photo of Justice Lewis from the Florida Supreme Court

Former Chief Justice Barbara J. Pariente, who retired at the same time as Justice Lewis, commented:

Justice Lewis and I served together for over two decades. He had a strong worth ethic and sense of justice. Our philosophies aligned in that we both cherished individual rights and liberties. Justice Lewis did so much for civic education, including the Justice Teaching Institute. He continued his commitment to civic education and the teaching about the important role of the judiciary after his retirement.

On the Death Penalty

An article by the Tallahassee Democrat noted that Lewis “generally supported strengthening jury involvement in death penalty sentencing.” Indeed, in 2002, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Ring v. Arizona, Justice Lewis (and several others) concurred in result with the Florida Supreme Court’s decision in Bottoson v. Moore that Ring did not render Florida’s capital sentencing scheme unconstitutional, writing:

While I concur with the result voiced by the majority and the respect and recognition that the United States Supreme Court did not expressly overrule its prior precedent addressing Florida law in this area in the Ring opinion, we fail as a court to acknowledge that we also perceive a number of irreconcilable conflicts even though there are crucial differences between the Florida and Arizona death penalty sentencing statutes. Although there are statutory differences, it is unmistakable that a death penalty cannot be imposed in Florida without a prior factual finding with regard to aggravating factors, and I write separately to delineate several concerns which I believe have been generated to pose serious issues with regard to the application of prior precedent without qualifications. Blind adherence to prior authority, which is inconsistent with Ring, does not, in my view, adequately respond to, or resolve the challenges presented by, the new constitutional framework announced in Ring. For example, we should acknowledge that although decisions such as Spaziano v. Florida, 468 U.S. 447, 104 S.Ct. 3154, 82 L.Ed.2d 340 (1984), have not been expressly overruled, at least that portion of Spaziano which would allow trial judges to override jury recommendations of life imprisonment in the face of Sixth Amendment challenges must certainly now be of questionable continuing vitality. Spaziano viewed jury participation through the prism of sentencing, a framework now removed from the analysis adopted in Ring. We should discuss whether Florida’s death penalty scheme establishes death as the existing maximum penalty for the crime of first-degree murder; whether current Florida law requiring only a general advisory verdict on the imposition of a death penalty is of continuing validity; and fundamentally, whether the current standard jury instructions given to penalty phase juries in Florida, and in this case, are constitutionally infirm after we digest the import of Ring.

Later, in October 2016, the the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Hurst v. Florida validated Justice Lewis’s concerns (which others shared), holding that Florida’s capital sentencing scheme indeed violated the Constitution for the reasons Arizona’s did in Ring. On remand, in October 2016, Lewis joined the majority that held that and applicable constitutional provisions required a jury’s unanimous recommendation for death, among other things.

In December 2016, he joined the majority in Mosley v. State holding Hurst applied retroactively to sentences of death that were final after 2002. That same day, he concurred in result with the majority’s decision in Asay v. State denying retroactivity of Hurst to sentences of death that became final before 2002, writing:

[I]n my view, the majority opinion has incorrectly limited the retroactive application of Hurst by barring relief to even those defendants who, prior to Ring, had properly asserted, presented, and preserved challenges to the lack of jury factfinding and unanimity in Florida’s capital sentencing procedure at the trial level and on direct appeal, the underlying gravamen of this entire issue. . . . . . . . As Justice Perry noted in his dissent, there is no salient difference between June 23 and June 24, 2002—the days before and after the case name Ring arrived. See Perry, J., dissenting op. at 38. However, that is where the majority opinion draws its determinative, albeit arbitrary, line. As a result, Florida will treat similarly situated defendants differently—here, the difference between life and death—for potentially the simple reason of one defendant’s docket delay. Vindication of these constitutional rights cannot be reduced to either fatal or fortuitous accidents of timing. Every pre-Ring defendant has been found by a jury to have wrongfully murdered his or her victim. With full knowledge that some defendants properly preserved challenges to their unconstitutional sentences, this Court now limits the application of Hurst, resulting in the State wrongfully executing those defendants. It seems axiomatic that “two wrongs don’t make a right”; yet, this Court essentially condones that outcome with its very limited interpretation of Hurst‘s retroactivity and application.

A few months later, in 2017, Justice Lewis concurred in result in the Court’s decision in Hitchcock v. State, denying retroactivity of the Eighth Amendment claims underling Hurst to defendants whose death sentences became final before Ring, writing a very similar opinion that started:

In my view, as it did in Asay v. State, 210 So.3d 1 (Fla. 2016), petition for cert. filed, No. 16–9033 (U.S. Apr. 29, 2017), the majority opinion incorrectly limits the retroactive application of Hurst by barring relief to even those defendants who, prior to Ring, had properly asserted, presented, and preserved challenges to the lack of jury factfinding and unanimity in Florida’s capital sentencing procedure at the trial level and on direct appeal, the underlying gravamen of this entire issue.

Memorial Service

Photo of Justice Lewis, from The Florida Bar

According to the Court, Lewis will lie in state in the Florida Supreme Court rotunda from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. Members of the Court will ceremonially receive the body and Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz will make brief remarks. A memorial service will be held in the courtroom of the Florida Supreme Court at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12.

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