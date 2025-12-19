Tonight, State of Florida executed Frank Walls for killing Ann Peterson in 1987. It was the 19th execution in the State this year—another all-time record for the State.

Denial of Final Claims

This morning, Walls had two petitions for writ of certiorari and applications for stay of execution pending at the U.S. Supreme Court. (For more on Walls’ final claims, see the prior TFDP post here.) Around 1:30 p.m., the Court denied both petitions without any dissents.

Information About the Execution

The Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) held its standard media briefings—before and after the execution.

At the 3:30 media briefing, DOC said that Walls’ final meal was chicken, steak, baked potato, vegetables, cheesecake, and juice. When asked, DOC’s spokesperson said that he didn’t have the details but that an agreement was made between DOC and Walls regarding Walls’ religious advisor’s rights during the execution. (For more on this issue, see the prior TFDP post here.)

According to news reports, Walls had a religious advisor with him during the execution. Fox News reported: “At the foot of the gurney was a Catholic priest who was seated with his right hand extended toward Walls' lower leg.” The religious advisor’s involvement was the subject of litigation earlier this week that was eventually settled. (More in this TFDP post here.)

At least one member of Walls’ legal team witnessed the execution and spoke afterwards, saying that she visited with Walls yesterday.

DOC reported the time of death as 6:12 p.m. His final words, as reported by John Koch and others, were:

“I’m sorry for all the pain and suffering I caused over the years.” - Frank Walls

Fox News reported additional words from Walls:

"Good evening, everyone," Walls reportedly said. "I appreciate the opportunity to say what’s on my heart. If any of the members of the family are here, I am sorry for all of the things I did, the pain I caused and all of that you have suffered all these years."

FADP Statement

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) issued a statement directly after the execution, which stated in part:

Tonight, We the People of the State of Florida executed Frank Walls, a man with intellectual disability. We executed him a week before Christmas, closing out 2025 as the deadliest execution spree in Florida’s history. Frank spent 37 years on death row atoning for the murders he committed as a teenager. . . . . The State wants you to believe that Frank is simply a monster, branded for life because of the violence he committed long before his brain was fully developed. While that narrative is politically convenient, it is also dehumanizing and false. Yes, Frank committed monstrous acts, but he is not a monster. His life story, including his nearly four decades in prison, illustrates exactly why we do not execute people with intellectual disabilities: their limitations shape their behavior and their vulnerability, and none of the purported justifications for the death penalty are satisfied by their executions. From the moment Frank entered this world, he struggled with serious medical and cognitive issues. Frank was hypoxic at birth, and suffered from high fevers requiring multiple hospitalizations as a toddler. By the age of 5, it was clear that he had mental deficits and brain damage. He did poorly in school, he could not focus, and his impulse control was severely impaired. He survived two separate bouts of meningitis in his mid-teens that compounded his early brain damage. Frank’s middle school teacher concluded that it was “highly unlikely that Frank would ever become an individual that did not have special needs or was not disabled.” . . . . The death penalty is supposed to be reserved for the worst of the worst. Instead, tonight we executed an intellectually disabled man. . . .

2025 Executions

Below is a map of where the crimes occurred that led to the 2025 executions. The relevant county is also where the execution-related litigation is venued in each case.

Walls’ was the third from Okaloosa County this year.

NOTE: Jennings is listed in gray for Bay County because his case originated in Brevard County, but he was ultimately tried and sentenced in Bay County.

