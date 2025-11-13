Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Elisabeth McCann
This is terribly sad. Nobody should read this and think this is justice. It's a regressive and barbaric form of punishment and excepting one country in europe has been abolished. High time the american judicial system dipped its toes into this century.

Robert Bacon
Did he have a pre-existing relationship with attorney Shepherd, so she could credibly advise him before he decided to waive?

I'm still troubled by the situation of Mr. Grim last month, who was allowed to waive although new counsel had been appointed to a large, old case only a few days earlier.

