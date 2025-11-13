Mark Geralds’ execution is set for December 9, 2025.

This week, Geralds waived all postconviction proceedings ahead of his pending execution. On November 10, the Court held a hearing on Geralds’ “request to dismiss pending postconviction proceedings.” After conferring with Geralds, his attorney indicated to the Court he wanted to make a waiver:

Geralds’ attorney further represented to the Court that she did not have any concerns about his competency:

The Court then conducted a colloquy of Geralds about his waiver, asking if he understood the nature of the proceedings and his waiver.

Geralds further said he’s made the decision to waive proceedings “over the course of the past 36 years.”

Later that afternoon, the Court entered an Order granting Geralds’ motion to dismiss all postconviction proceedings and appellate review.

The court found Geralds was competent to make the waiver and did so “knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily.”

TFDP Prior Coverage of Geralds Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.