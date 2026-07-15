James Duckett’s execution was previously scheduled for March 31, 2026, but was stayed pending additional DNA testing and analysis. Earlier this month, the Florida Supreme Court lifted the stay of Duckett’s execution.

This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis rescheduled James Duckett’s execution for July 28 at noon. Dominick Occhicone is also scheduled to be executed on July 28, at the normal time of 6:00 p.m. If both executions are completed, it will be the first time in modern history that the State of Florida has executed two people on the same day.

July 9 Motion

The day after the Florida Supreme Court lifted the stay of his execution, Duckett filed a new motion for postconviction relief in the Lake County circuit court.

In the Motion, Duckett raises a claim that the State destructed critical DNA evidence:

Rescheduled Execution

This afternoon, just before Dennis Sochor’s execution, Gov. DeSantis issued a letter rescheduling James Duckett’s execution for July 28 at noon.

Dominick Occhicone is also scheduled to be executed on July 28, at the normal time of 6:00 p.m. If both executions are completed that day, it will be the first time in modern history that the State of Florida has executed two people on the same day.

The closest the State has executed two people since 1976 is two days. In February 2000, the State executed Terry Sims on February 23 and then Anthony Bryan on February 24.

Before that, the State executed two people in two days two times in March 1998, executing Gerald Stano n March 23 and Leo Jones on March 24.

The next week, the State executed Judias Buenoano on March 30 and Daniel Remeta on March 31.

Before that, the State executed two people in two days in December 1995, executing Jerry White on December 4 and Phillip Atkins on December 5.

(You can view the full list here.)

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.