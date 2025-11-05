A lot of people are asking what led to this year’s unprecedented pace of executions. So far, Gov. DeSantis has not commented directly on the reason behind the sharp increase in executions this year. This week, though, DeSantis said it’s for the victims.

DeSantis’s Prior Comments This Year

In May, Gov. DeSantis commented on executions but not on the reason for the increase this year. (At that time, only a few had been completed—although still more than last year.) Read more at the link below:

In August, Gov. DeSantis again commented on executions but not on the reason for the increase this year. He also commented on Twitter that executions provide “great relief to the victims’ families . . . .” Read more at the link below:

Most recently, just after the State executed Norman Grim, Gov. DeSantis indicated on X that executions are lowering the number of prisoners on Florida’s death row. Read more at the link below:

DeSantis’s Comments This Week

Earlier this week, Gov. DeSantis commented on this year’s executions at a press conference, saying:

When I got into office, we had to get our sea legs. I had to set up a process because . . . my view is it’s an appropriate process for the worst offenders. We have lengthy reviews and appeals that I think should be shorter, but I still have a responsibility to look at these cases and be sure that the person’s guilty. And if I honestly thought that somebody wasn’t, I wouldn’t pull the trigger on it. Then . . . when COVID hit, it threw a wrench in our corrections. We had to make different changes. . . . That kind of just developed a momentum. It wasn’t intentional. . . . . . . We’ve heard from a lot of the family members of the victims over the year. If you think about it, some of these crimes were committed in the 80s. . .. There’s a saying, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” . . . I felt that I owed it to them to make sure that this ran very smoothly and promptly. There’s a lot that goes into it before it gets on my desk. . . . I do think the death penalty could be a strong deterrent if you had this stuff happen quicker. . . . It’s been tough for a lot of the families. We were getting feedback. . . . I felt that I may have been letting some of them down. It wasn’t intentional. . . . We’re doing it to be able to bring justice to the victims’ families. I think it’s important. . . . Sometimes . . . you can just see, after decades, the weight that’s kind of been lifted because they never fully had closure . . . . That’s really why we’re doing it. It’s victim-driven. . . . I think we’re in a good spot now. . . .

You can watch the press conference at the link below. The comment on executions starts around 22:00.

TFDP Commentary

The chart below shows the number of executions completed in Florida during Gov. DeSantis’s time in office:

Gov. DeSantis’s explanation this week only provides for part of the story. He said that COVID was the reason for the slow-down and then they picked up momentum again. That sort of explains 2019-2023 when executions slowed down in 2020-2022 and then picked up again in 2023. Of course, it doesn’t explain why executions remained stalled in 2022 after COVID.

In 2023, DeSantis said that the reason executions did not resume in 2022 after COVID was due to his reelection that year—and hurricanes. (TFDP covered that here.)

Further, DeSantis’s explanation this week doesn’t explain the reason for the sharp decrease in executions last year and then unprecedented increase this year. If he were following the “momentum” he noted, we would have expected a consistent pace in 2024.

DeSantis’s explanation this week, which focused on providing closure and justice for the victims, also doesn’t account for the fact that several executions this year have been against the victims’ families’ wishes. Samuel Smithers’ victim’s father never wanted Smithers sentenced to death—much less executed. (Read more here.) Curtis Windom’s daughter was also the victim’s daughter and begged the State to spare his life. (Read more here.)

