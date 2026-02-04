Ronald Heath’s execution is scheduled for February 10—the first one in Florida this year. Today, the Florida Supreme Court issued a decision affirming the circuit court’s denial of Heath’s postconviction claims and denying Heath’s petition for writ of habeas corpus. (Read more about Heath’s claims here.)

First, as to Heath’s claim that there is evidence that the Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC) cannot properly carry out the State’s lethal injection protocol, the Court recounted Heath’s arguments as follows:

Heath alleged that inventory logs tracking lethal injection drugs . . . indicate that FDC has deviated from its protocol in recent executions and is unable to competently carry it out. Heath made several allegations concerning the administration of the protocol in 2025, including that: (1) on three occasions, the logs suggest that FDC did not document the removal from inventory of drugs used in the executions until one or two days after the executions; (2) in one execution, there is no corresponding log entry indicating that etomidate was removed from inventory, despite postmortem testing showing the presence of the drug in the decedent’s blood; (3) on two occasions, drugs were removed from inventory one or two days after executions in amounts allegedly less than required by the protocol, suggesting incorrect dosing; (4) on two occasions, lidocaine—a drug not called for in the protocol—was administered; (5) the logs indicated that an expired drug was used during four executions; and (6) one execution took twenty minutes, with movement occurring after the paralytic would have purportedly been administered.

The Court stated that the inquiry on Heath’s claim “is not whether protocol deviations occurred but whether the defendant’s allegations would demonstrate a substantial and imminent risk that is sure or very likely to cause serious illness and needless suffering.” The Court determined that answer is “no,” writing:

Heath’s allegations would not demonstrate such a risk. The alleged failure to document the removal of drugs from inventory until one or two days after an execution would not, without more, show a substantial and imminent risk that is sure or very likely to cause serious illness and needless suffering during an execution. Nor would the alleged failure to log the removal of etomidate from inventory establish such a risk where the autopsy indicates the drug was, in fact, administered.

Further, the Court agreed with the circuit court that “Heath failed to identify a sufficient alternative method of execution,” as required to succeed on an execution method claim. The Court rejected Heath’s proposal that the State pause executions until after an investigation can be completed, and the Court also rejected Heath’s suggestion of a firing squad, writing:

As a second alternative, Heath proposed execution by firing squad. But he failed to make even a bare allegation that this method would be feasible or readily implemented, and he offered only a single unelaborated assertion that a firing squad “would entail less risk of error and severe pain.”

The Court also affirmed the circuit court’s denial of Heath’s requests for public records “relating to more than ten executions that occurred in 2025.”

Second, the Court rejected Heath’s argument that he was wrongly denied records that would allow him to investigate “whether the denial of executive clemency in his case violated federal due process.” The Court reiterated that “records relating to the clemency process are exempt from disclosure” and stated that “challenges to the Governor’s absolute discretion to issue death warrants and allegations that the Governor’s decision to sign a warrant was influenced by public input do not present colorable claims for postconviction relief.”

Third, the Court affirmed the circuit court’s summary denial of Heath’s claim that his “psychological age was allegedly no more than twenty-five when he committed the murder in this case,” and, therefore, his execution violates “the protections recognized in Roper.”

Fourth, the Court affirmed the circuit court’s summary denial of Heath’s Eighth Amendment claim that his death sentence is unconstitutional because of the jury’s nonunanimous recommendation for death.

In his habeas petition, “Heath argues that his death sentence is disproportionate relative to his brother Kenneth’s life sentence in light of new information regarding their relative culpability, and executing Heath without reconsidering proportionality would violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.” Relying on its recent precedent on this topic, the Court denied the petition.

Justice Labarga concurred in result without an opinion.

The full decision can be found on the Court’s docket here.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.