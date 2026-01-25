Ronald Heath’s execution is set for February 10—the first execution this year. His postconviction claims, filed after the death warrant was issued, have been denied by the circuit court.

Heath’s Claims

On January 18, Heath, through his attorneys, filed a successive postconviction motion seeking relief from the execution.

In the Motion, Heath raises the following claims:

In this claim, Heath argues that there are “documented errors” with the State administering its lethal injection protocol, “including preparing lower dosages of drugs than required, administering expired drugs, and preparing unauthorized drugs altogether.” This claim refers to the records from the Walls federal litigation (covered here).

In this claim, Heath argues “Florida’s extreme clemency secrecy rules impermissibly impede Heath’s investigation of a federal due process claim” related to the clemency determination in his case.

The Motion explains that, in prison as a juvenile, Heath “experienced substantial trauma,” including “several instances of sexual violence, including gang rape and rape by another inmate and knife point.” However, “the jury that sentenced Heath to death did not her anything about those experiences.” Therefore, Heath argues that his sentence violates the Eighth Amendment.

The full Motion can be downloaded here.

State’s Response

The next date, the State filed its response to Heath’s motion, arguing that “[e]ach claim is untimely, procedurally barred, and/or legally insufficient” and, therefore, the court should “summarily deny every claim.”

The full Response can be downloaded here.

Court’s Order

After a Huff hearing, the circuit court denied Heath’s request for an evidentiary hearing on his motion.

On Wednesday, January 21, the circuit court entered an Order summarily denying Heath’s claims.

On Heath’s first claim regarding the method of execution, the court determined that the claim “is both speculative and conclusory” and that Heath failed to sufficiently support that his alternative method of a firing squad would reduce the “substantial risk of severe pain.”

On Heath’s second claim regarding the clemency process, the court determined the claim is “based on nothing more than speculation and conjecture.”

On Heath’s third claim regarding mitigation related to his traumatic experiences during childhood, the court read the claim to argue that Roper should be extended past age 18 or Atkins should be extended to include mental illness. The court denied the claims, reasoning that Heath could’ve raised this claim sooner and the claims are foreclosed by precedent.

The court’s Order does not seem to align with the claim Heath raised, which is that the jury did not have an opportunity to hear mitigation that could have affected its sentencing determination—regardless of Atkins or Roper.

Finally, on Heath’s fourth claim, the court denies the claim because Hurst does not apply retroactively to his case. The court also references the Florida Supreme Court’s recent holding in Hunt that a unanimous jury recommendation is not required. (Read more here.)

The full Order can be downloaded here.

Appeal & Habeas Petition Filed

Heath has appealed the circuit court’s Order. His initial brief is due tomorrow. The filings in the appeal can be found on the Court’s docket here.

Heath also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus.

The petition raises one claim:

The filings in this case can be found here.

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.