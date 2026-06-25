On October 7, 2025, a jury convicted Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc of first-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, Amalia Coc Choc De Pec and her 4-year-old daughter in 2024. The State Attorney’s Office announced the conviction here. Cuz Choc was arrested on April 25, 2024, shortly after the bodies were discovered. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released body cam footage from the arrest.

Later that month, the jury recommended that Cuz Choc be sentenced to death on both counts by a vote of 10-2 after finding unanimously that the State proved both aggravating factors as to Count I and four aggravating factors as to Count II.

In February, the trial court sentenced Cuz Choc to death.

As to Count I, the court applied the following weight to the aggravating factors:

Cuz Choc was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person (great weight); and

The capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel (great weight).

As to Count II, the court applied the following weight to the aggravating factors:

Cuz Choc was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person (great weight);

The capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel (great weight);

The capital felony was committed while Cuz Choc was engaged in the commission of aggravated child abuse (great weight); and

The victim of the capital felony was a person less than 12 years of age (not considered, duplicate to the former factor).

The trial court determined that Cuz Choc did not prove any statutory mitigation. As to nonstatutory mitigation, the trial court determined:

Cuz Choc has been suffering from a sickness for a long time (slight weight);

Cuz Choc grew up in Guatemala (slight weight);

Cuz Choc grew up in Guatemala where violence is prevalent (moderate weight);

Cuz Choc grew up in poverty (slight weight);

Cuz Choc started working in the fields as a child of seven years old (moderate weight);

Cuz Choc married as a teenager (little to no weight);

Cuz Choc is supported by his siblings (moderate weight);

Cuz Choc is supported by his children (moderate weight);

Cuz Choc has five children (moderate weight);

Cuz Choc’s daughter was sick as a baby (moderate weight);

Cuz Choc was employed at some point in the time prior to his arrest (slight weight);

Cuz Choc voluntarily spoke with Detectives and identified the weapon used (slight weight);

Cuz Choc cooperated in being photographed by law enforcement (slight weight);

Cuz Choc cooperated in providing a buccal swab to law enforcement (slight weight);

Cuz Choc exhibited appropriate courtroom behavior during trial (slight weight);

If sentenced to death, Cuz Choc will have to work (moderate weight);

While incarcerated awaiting trial, Cuz Choc has received no disciplinary actions (moderate weight);

During the interview with law enforcement, Cuz Choc showed emotion (slight weight);

Cuz Choc showed emotion during the trial (slight weight); and

Society can be protected and justice served by a sentence of life without parole (moderate weight).

After sentencing, Cuz Choc filed a motion for judgment of acquittal and for new trial, which the trial court denied on March 13.

Cuz Choc’s direct appeal is pending at the Florida Supreme Court. The docket is available here.

For some reason, Cuz Choc is not yet listed on the Death Row Roster maintained by the Department of Corrections.