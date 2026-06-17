Just before midnight on June 11, after deliberating for nine hours, a Hillsborough County jury convicted Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar of two counts of first-degree murder for murdering Paula Alejandra Cabrejo and Mariana Cabrejo, mother and daughter, in 2023. The State Attorney’s Office announced the verdict here.

The State sought the death penalty, so the trial proceeded to a penalty phase this week.

Yesterday, after deliberating for 90 minutes (as reported by the Tampa Bay Times), the jury determined that the State proved both aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt as to Count I for the murder of Paula Alejandra Cabrejo:

As to Count II for the murder of Mariana Cabrejo, the jury determined that the State proved all three aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt:

On both counts, the jury determined that Ojeda Salazar should be sentenced to life in prison without parole (LWOP):

Following the jury’s verdict, the trial court is required to sentence Ojeda Salazar to LWOP. Today, Ojeda Salazar filed a motion for a new trial.

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