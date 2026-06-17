Last month, a Hillsborough County jury convicted Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy of first-degree murder for the shooting death of rapper Charles Jones, also known as “Julio Foolio.”

The State sought the death penalty against all four defendants, and the case proceeded to a penalty phase.

After a penalty phase, the jury determined the State proved aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt as follows:

Isaiah Chance - all aggravating factors proven

Sean Gathright - all aggravating factors proven

Rashad Murphy - all aggravating factors proven

Davion Murphy - all aggravating factors proven

Ultimately, the jury returned life verdicts for all four defendants.

The State Attorney’s Office announced the result here. A video of the jury’s penalty phase verdict being read is available from Court TV at the link below:

Following the jury’s verdict, the trial court is required to sentence each defendant to LWOP.

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