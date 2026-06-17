Hillsborough County: Life verdicts for four defendants convicted of killing rapper Charles Jones "Julio Foolio"
Last month, a Hillsborough County jury returned life verdicts for all four defendants.
Last month, a Hillsborough County jury convicted Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy of first-degree murder for the shooting death of rapper Charles Jones, also known as “Julio Foolio.”
The State sought the death penalty against all four defendants, and the case proceeded to a penalty phase.
After a penalty phase, the jury determined the State proved aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt as follows:
Isaiah Chance - all aggravating factors proven
Sean Gathright - all aggravating factors proven
Rashad Murphy - all aggravating factors proven
Davion Murphy - all aggravating factors proven
Ultimately, the jury returned life verdicts for all four defendants.
The State Attorney’s Office announced the result here. A video of the jury’s penalty phase verdict being read is available from Court TV at the link below:
Following the jury’s verdict, the trial court is required to sentence each defendant to LWOP.