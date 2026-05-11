Hillsborough County: Prosecutors seek death penalty against Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh
On Friday, the State filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty, indicating its intent to seek the death penalty against Abugharbieh.
Hisham Saleh Abugharbieh has been indicted in Hillsborough County for two counts of first-degree murder for killing two USF students, Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon. On Friday, the State filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty, indicating its intent to seek the death penalty against Abugharbieh.