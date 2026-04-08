James Hitchcok’s execution is scheduled April 30. Yesterday, Hitchcock, through his attorneys, filed a successive motion for postconviction relief in the circuit court raising, among other claims, actual innocence.

In the Motion, Hitchcock raises the following claims:

First, Hitchcock raises a claim related to access to lethal injection records. He requests an evidentiary hearing on this claim.

Second, Hitchcock raises a claim that he is innocent, which he has maintained since his trial, where he testified that he did not kill the victim. Hitchcock has long-maintained that it was his brother, Richard, who killed the victim. In 2001, as TFDP previously covered, Hitchcock requested DNA testing, arguing he was innocent. The motion argues that “Mr. Hitchcock’s conviction does not include consideration of the compelling case of innocence that has been uncovered since Mr. Hitchcock was convicted of First-Degree Murder in 1977.” In part, the motion argues:

Since Mr. Hitchcock’s conviction, it has been revealed that Richard Hitchcock had a history of violence and being sexually possessive over women and female children in the family. Mrs. Martha Hitchcock Galloway (“Mrs. Galloway”) and Brenda Reed (“Ms. Reed”) testified at Mr. Hitchcock’s trial and at his evidentiary hearing in 2003. Mrs. Galloway was Mr. Hitchcock’s sister. At the evidentiary hearing in 2003, both Mrs. Galloway and Ms. Reed testified regarding Richard’s sexual possessiveness of the women and girls in the family as well as his habit of choking the women and girls, just as he did to Cindy Driggers. Mr. Hitchcock was prevented from eliciting testimony of the sort during his 1977 trial because his trial attorney failed to argue why he wished to present the similar fact-evidence related to Richard.

The motion further argues that Richard later confessed to the murder underlying Hitchcock’s death sentence to his step-daughter, Wanda Green, who testified in 2003 about the confession. He requests an evidentiary hearing on this claim.

On this claim, the motion argues:

Mr. Hitchcock is an innocent man, and the execution of an innocent man violates the protection against cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and corresponding Florida constitutional amendment. Denying Mr. Hitchcock to present evidence of his actual innocence violates his due process rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and corresponding Florida Constitution.

The full motion can be downloaded here.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Hitchcock’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.