James Hitchcok’s execution is scheduled April 30. After the Governor signed his death warrant, Hitchcock filed postconviction claims in the circuit court, including an innocence claim—as TFDP previously covered. Last week, the circuit court denied Hitchcock’s claims, and Hitchcock appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

On Hitchcock’s first claim related to public records, the court relied on the Florida Supreme Court’s ruling “in prior cases that the information sought by [Hitchcock] will not support a colorable claim . . . as to the violation of [his] Constitutional rights as presented in his motion, particularly that Defendant would risk serious illness or needless suffering pursuant to the Eighth Amendment.” The court further determined that Hitchcock was “rearguing his request” that the court denied on April 2, 2026.

Later in the court’s reasoning, the court suggests that capital defendants may have less access to public records than others, writing:

Defendant’s claims that Chapter 119 and section 27.7081 of the Florida Statutes control or influence the issues of discovery in postconviction proceedings pursuant to Rule 3.851. He equates himself to a person who has not been convicted of a capital crime, sentenced to death, and proceeding in successive postconviction proceedings. As such, the Court’s denial of additional discovery has violated his rights to equal protection of the law . . . . His argument is without merit.

On Hitchcock’s second claim—that he is innocent and, therefore, his execution would be unconstitutional—the court found that “standalone claims of actual innocence are not cognizable in postconviction proceedings” and “the denial of postconviction claims of actual innocence does not violate the Eighth Amendment.”

Just reading this paragraph makes you ask yourself what we’re doing. We must have a way for prisoners facing execution to litigate colorable claims of innocence.

The court further determined that the claim was procedurally barred because Hitchcock “has previously raised a substantially similar, if not the same claim,” which was denied.

Accordingly, the court denied Hitchcock’s claims and denied his request for stay of execution.

The full Order can be found on the Florida Supreme Court’s docket here.

Hitchcock has appealed the Order to the Florida Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Hitchcock, through his attorneys, filed his Initial Brief, which raises two claims. Hitchcock’s first claim relates to his public records requests:

Hitchcock’s second claim relates to his innocence claim:

As of yesterday, the appeal is fully briefed. The filings can be found on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Hitchcock’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.