James Hitchcock’s execution is scheduled April 30. He maintains his innocence.

This is Hitchcock’s second death warrant. The first was signed in 1983 and was ultimately stayed when the U.S. Supreme Court granted review of his case; he was ultimately granted a new penalty phase. Later, Hitchcock was granted another new penalty phase after another decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992. After his third sentence of death, the Florida Supreme Court again reversed and remanded for resentencing in 1996. In September 1996, Hitchcock was sentenced to death by a 10-2 vote. His sentence became final in 2000.

As TFDP previously covered, Hitchcock filed an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court of the circuit court’s denial of his postconviction claims. Here’s the latest.

On April 23, the Florida Supreme Court issued a decision affirming the denial of Hitchcock’s claims.

On Hitchcock’s claim regarding the denial of his demands for public records, the Court determined his claim fails in part because “no constitutional right exists to discovery grievances or to litigate effectively once in court” and he has “not raised a claim that is cognizable under rule 3.851.” Further, the court also held that Hitchcock misconstrues the rules related to his request for public records, to which “the normal constrains of discovery apply.”

As to Hitchcock’s innocence claim, the Court reiterated that it does “not recognize an independent claim of actual innocence in postconviction proceedings,” citing its 2020 decision in Sweet v. State. And the Court has “also held that Florida’s refusal to recognize postconviction actual innocence claims does not violate the Eighth Amendment.” Further:

We likewise reject his argument that declining to consider the merits of his actual innocence claim results in a manifest injustice because it violates his due process rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Hitchcock has received the process due to him, has been adjudicated guilty, and has been sentenced to death. Hitchcock has also had the opportunity to pursue claims of newly discovered evidence. See, e.g., Tompkins, 994 So. 2d at 1089. There is no due process violation, and the circuit court correctly rejected this claim.

While I can understand the procedural technicalities of the Court’s decision, this one is difficult for me. How can the State that leads the country in executions and capital exonerations fail to recognize a claim of innocence ahead of an execution? There is simply no other option once the execution proceeds.

The decision was unanimous.

The full decision is available on the Court’s docket here.

On April 25, Hitchcock, through his attorneys, filed a petition for writ of certiorari presenting two questions related to Hitchcock’s innocence claims:

As of yesterday afternoon, the petition is fully briefed. As of this afternoon, the petition remains pending.

The filings can be accessed on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP’s Prior Coverage of Hitchcock’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.